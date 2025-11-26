VusionGroup deploys its technologies for OBI in Germany

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/26/2025 at 02:45 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

VusionGroup announces the deployment of its latest technologies in OBI stores, one of Europe's leading DIY retailers, to transform its operations in more than 200 stores in Germany.



Thanks to the deployment of connected electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and the VusionCloud platform, OBI will significantly reduce its non-sales activities, while improving the availability of its teams to assist customers.



The solutions implemented will automate price management and information dissemination in stores, directly on the shelves, reducing manual effort and improving operational efficiency.



In addition, OBI will benefit from the integration of VusionGroup's ESLs into its Cisco-Meraki network infrastructure, already deployed in all of its stores, "an innovative approach that does not require additional hardware."