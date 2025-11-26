VusionGroup announces the deployment of its latest technologies in OBI stores, one of Europe's leading DIY retailers, to transform its operations in more than 200 stores in Germany.
Thanks to the deployment of connected electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and the VusionCloud platform, OBI will significantly reduce its non-sales activities, while improving the availability of its teams to assist customers.
The solutions implemented will automate price management and information dissemination in stores, directly on the shelves, reducing manual effort and improving operational efficiency.
In addition, OBI will benefit from the integration of VusionGroup's ESLs into its Cisco-Meraki network infrastructure, already deployed in all of its stores, "an innovative approach that does not require additional hardware."
VusionGroup has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION digital price tags improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
