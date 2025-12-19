VusionGroup has announced that it has used part of its surplus cash to terminate and proceed with the early repayment of the syndicated loan negotiated in December 2023, and has set up a new revolving credit facility (RCF).
This new facility, amounting to 200 million euros, undrawn at the signing date and featuring a 100 million euro accordion clause, carries a five-year maturity with two extension options of one year each.
The establishment of this new financing has resulted in a significant improvement in financial conditions, reflecting the enhanced quality of VusionGroup's credit profile, while also strengthening the flexibility of its liquidity management.
The retail digitalization solutions company has renewed the sustainability-linked structure of the financing, with the margin notably tied to performance indicators such as the decarbonization targets of its operations.
VusionGroup has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION digital price tags improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
