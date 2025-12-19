VusionGroup Establishes New RCF Credit Facility

VusionGroup has announced that it has used part of its surplus cash to terminate and proceed with the early repayment of the syndicated loan negotiated in December 2023, and has set up a new revolving credit facility (RCF).

Published on 12/19/2025 at 11:09 am EST

This new facility, amounting to 200 million euros, undrawn at the signing date and featuring a 100 million euro accordion clause, carries a five-year maturity with two extension options of one year each.



The establishment of this new financing has resulted in a significant improvement in financial conditions, reflecting the enhanced quality of VusionGroup's credit profile, while also strengthening the flexibility of its liquidity management.



The retail digitalization solutions company has renewed the sustainability-linked structure of the financing, with the margin notably tied to performance indicators such as the decarbonization targets of its operations.