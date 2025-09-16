The store digitization specialist is soaring after the publication of excellent indicators in its first-half results. Targets have been raised.

For those who have not been following the activity of French mid-caps in recent years, VusionGroup is the company formerly known as SES-Imagotag. The company operates in the vast and expanding market of physical retail digitization. Its business is mainly based on the sale of electronic labels. These replace paper labels on shelves and allow prices and special offers to be updated remotely in real time. This system reduces errors and optimizes labor costs by automating a previously manual task. The group also offers software services covering shelf monitoring, stock-out detection, data analysis, retail media, and logistics support. Already having developed significantly internationally, VusionGroup generates a significant portion of its revenue in Asia and the Americas.

VusionGroup's results have exceeded analysts' expectations on all fronts, with its variable cost margin, the key indicator of the company's performance, rising by nearly 3 points to 30.8%. All activities are performing well, the cost structure is well under control, and cash generation is leading to a sharp increase in cash flow and a significant upward revision of targets for the full year.

With today's strong gains, the stock is approaching its highs seen last July. It should be noted that over the past two years, VisionGroup has faced obstacles, in particular the attack by activist fund Gotham City Research and, more recently, the sale of part of Walmart's stake in the company. On each occasion, the group has been able to provide clear answers and reassure investors. It is clear that growth momentum remains strong, quarter after quarter. Revenue has almost quadrupled since 2019 and already exceeded the €1bn mark on an adjusted basis last year.

On this excellent basis, the stock's valuation remains acceptable. Indeed, its valuation is 42x this year's expected earnings, although it falls to 26x for next year and 16x the year after, given the expected continuation of meteoric growth. Therefore, if the stock manages to maintain a growth rate over the coming quarters equivalent to that seen in recent years, it is likely that the summer highs will not last long. As such, several analysts covering the stock raised their target prices this morning. This is the case, for example, for Portzamparc, which is now targeting €290 for the stock.