The recent Federal Reserve meeting has left markets in a state of uncertainty, with few stocks in the SBF-120 index posting absolute moves greater than 1%. VusionGroup, which recently rebounded just below EUR215, has slipped back under EUR205 and may soon test the short-term support at EUR202, established on December 2. Should this level fail to hold, the stock could potentially fall back to EUR197.7, its low from November 21.
VusionGroup: Monitoring the EUR202 Support Level
Published on 12/11/2025 at 03:35 am EST
