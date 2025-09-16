VusionGroup announced adjusted net income of €42.8m for H1 2025, up +441% from just €7.9m a year earlier. However, based on published data (IFRS), net income was negative at -€9.7m (vs. -€24.4m a year earlier), impacted by accounting effects related to the Walmart contract.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €108.4m, up +84% y-o-y, representing 16.7% of adjusted revenue, i.e. a 3-point margin gain. This improvement was driven by a sharp increase in the margin on variable costs, which rose from 27.9% to 30.8% of revenue.



H1 revenue reached €649m on an adjusted basis, up +51% compared to H1 2024. This performance was driven by North America, particularly thanks to the acceleration of deployments at Walmart. Conversely, the EMEA region declined by 17% but could rebound in the second half of the year due to a calendar effect on deliveries.



Total free cash flow generated reached €192m, compared with €203m a year earlier, due to higher investments. However, operating free cash flow rose sharply to €84m, compared with €34m previously. Its net cash position reached €513m, up €120m since end-December 2024.



All indicators are solid and looking good. We are performing better than expected in H1 and our goal is to do better than announced for the whole of 2025, management said.



The group is therefore raising its targets for 2025, now expecting adjusted revenue of €1.5bn (compared with €1.4bn previously), representing expected annual growth of 50%. It has also been raised its adjusted EBITDA margin, expecting an improvement of +200bp to +300bp, compared to 2024, vs. a range of +100bp to +200bp previously. VusionGroup also anticipates positive free cash flow generation over the full year.