Stifel confirms its buy recommendation on VusionGroup shares, with an unchanged target price of €290.
The analyst reviews the partnership between VusionGroup and German retailer DM-drogerie, which aims to accelerate the digitization of stores using the EdgeSense platform. The project covers around 70 points of sale in its initial phase, out of a total network of 4,200 stores, representing significant potential for contract expansion.
The broker points out that, although the current size of the contract remains limited (less than €10m), full coverage could exceed €100m.
The note also highlights the strong value-added services component and the relevance of VusionGroup's solution beyond the mass retail segment.
VusionGroup: Stifel still a buyer, with unchanged target price
Published on 11/03/2025 at 02:10 am EST
Stifel confirms its buy recommendation on VusionGroup shares, with an unchanged target price of €290.