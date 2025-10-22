After a slump in recent months, VusionGroup is back on the up this Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange after announcing the signing of an agreement with British retailer Morrisons, which has chosen it to digitize price management in all of its supermarkets.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, in late morning trading, the specialist in the digitization of physical stores was up around 3.5%, compared with a 0.6% decline for the SBF 120 at the same time. The stock has now posted gains of more than 40% since the beginning of the year.



Under the terms of the contract, Vusion will equip Morrisons' 497 supermarkets with 10.8 million electronic shelf labels (ESLs), which will enable the retailer to automate and simplify its in-store processes.



The technology will be integrated with Morrisons' shelf-level cameras to help identify stock shortages and speed up restocking, while also integrating with e-commerce operations to facilitate online order fulfillment.



Deployment will begin in early 2026.



VusionGroup, formerly SES-Imagotag, reported last month a 51% jump in first-half revenue, accompanied by an 84% surge in operating profit (EBITDA).



This led Euroland analysts to consider the company a "real gem" and "surely one of the most successful French Tech stocks in recent years."



"With growth of nearly +1000% in five years and a market capitalization of more than €4bn, we believe that the story is only just beginning," the broker recently said.