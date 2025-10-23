The IoT & Data solutions company VusionGroup reported Q3 2025 adjusted revenue of €355m, up 59% y-o-y.



Growth was driven by the strong performance of the Americas and Asia-Pacific region, which posted adjusted revenue of €255m, up 104%. The EMEA region, which was flatter, where growth reached 3% with revenues of €101m.



Q3 was in line with the trend for H1 and consistent with our annual guidance for strong growth. (...) We are forecasting the biggest quarter in our history in Q4, with revenue of around €500m, reaching our full-year target of €1.5bn, VusionGroup said.



Order intake over the last twelve months rose by 26% to €1,764m, reflecting strong demand, particularly in North America and Europe.



Regarding its outlook, VusionGroup confirms its annual targets of adjusted revenue of €1.5bn (+50% y-o-y), growth of over 80% for VAS activities, and a +200bp to +300bp improvement in its adjusted EBITDA margin from 2024. Free cash flow generation is expected to be positive over the financial year.