W.R. Berkley shares are fairly flat in after-market trading, after the company posted quarterly results that topped expectations, with the stock now up about 3% YTD.

The US property and casualty insurer, which is focused on commercial risks and reinsurance, delivered operating EPS of $1.27, above the $1.08 expected, while operating income rose 18% y-o-y to $497m.



This outperformance was first and foremost driven by particularly profitable underwriting. The combined ratio, which measures claims and expenses relative to earned premiums, improved by 1.6 points to 90%, enabling pre-tax underwriting income to jump 22% to $317.5m. That improvement should nonetheless be seen in context, as catastrophe losses fell 37% to $62m, while the combined ratio excluding catastrophes only improved by about 0.3 point.



This diversified commercial insurer's bond portfolio was the other driver of the quarter. Net investment income rose 10% to a record $418.7m, well above the $395m expected ahead of the release. Reinvestment rates remain above the portfolio's book yield, which could further support investment income, all the more so as its duration remains short at 3.2 years.



However, market caution reflects limited growth in net written premiums, at just 2.4%, including a 9% decline in reinsurance. A few days before the release, Bank of America downgraded the stock to "underperform", while lowering its target price to $68 from $74, judging overall premium growth broadly in line with peers.