Wait-and-see mode caps moves ahead of the Fed, a fresh wave of earnings

Europe's major stock markets are expected to open virtually unchanged on Wednesday morning, with investors clearly avoiding new positions just hours before the closely watched Federal Reserve decisions, while they also continue to digest a barrage of corporate earnings. Futures on the main indices across the Old Continent are currently pointing to an open very close to the prior day's close. In Paris, the CAC 40 is heading for a 0.2% gain, but Frankfurt's DAX and the Euro STOXX 50 are showing theoretical declines of about 0.2%.

European stocks ended in the green on Tuesday, against a backdrop of de-escalation in the Middle East, where the halt in military operations between the United States and Iran helped reduce global risk aversion.



Earnings wave and monetary suspense: shaping up to be a high-stakes day



Helped in particular by a rebound in the most consumer-exposed names, the CAC managed to notch a third straight gain, rising 0.6% to 8,458.78 points, but green also dominated across other markets in the Old Continent. London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam rose 0.9%, 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively.



Wednesday's session is once again shaping up to be volatile on both sides of the Atlantic, with a new round of financial results, a key monetary policy appointment and diplomatic hopes.



After several days of calm, the U.S. military said overnight it carried out a joint strike with Saudi Arabia against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, and also intercepted missiles launched by Iran at several of its bases in the Middle East, marking a renewed uptick in tensions in the region.



Beyond geopolitics, market participants seem especially eager to see what tone the Fed will strike this evening at the end of its two-day meeting and to learn the details of its rate outlook.



The U.S. central bank's statement is due at 20:00 (Paris time) and a press conference by its chairman, Kevin Warsh, half an hour later.



A growing number of analysts believe the issuing institution could decide to raise rates to bolster the credibility of its new chief in the fight against inflation, after repeated comments pointing toward a return to price stability.



'The June jobs report, weaker than expected, and the unexpected cooling in inflation have bought the Fed time,' recalls Bastien Drut, head of strategy and research at CPRAM.



'However, the sharp run-up in oil prices in recent days should lead to a particularly tense "family fight" (an expression Kevin Warsh has used many times),' the strategist warns.



Investors will focus on identifying signs that help determine whether hikes should be considered before year-end, with inflation still well above the 2% target.



While the CME Group's FedWatch tool suggests only a 38% probability of a rate hike this evening, the odds of tightening in September are now put at around 85%.



Technology will also be back in the spotlight this evening, as investors await results from Microsoft and Meta after the close on Wall Street.



In the meantime, Europe is expected to stay cautious and parse a series of corporate results, including those from Airbus, BASF, Danone, Eni, Hermès, L'Oréal, Porsche, Telecom Italia, UBS and Vinci.



Bond markets calm, but oil rebounds



The recent pullback in oil prices, which had pushed sovereign yields to fresh highs, is translating into a broad easing move in bonds: Germany's 10-year yield is edging down toward 3.10% after recently hitting its highest level since 2011, while the French OAT is back below the symbolic 4% mark, a threshold it had not reached since 2009.



The U.S. 10-year is following the same trend, slipping to 4.6040% after posting its biggest one-day drop in more than a month yesterday.



The euro is rebounding against the dollar, with the greenback weakened by investors' wait-and-see stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcements. The single currency, which yesterday threatened to break below its July low of $1.1362, is rising this morning back above the $1.14 level.



Crude prices are finding some momentum again after three straight sessions of steep declines. Brent is rebounding 3.7% to nearly $87.3 a barrel, and U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is also up 3.7% at $82.2.