Today, two forces dominate the markets: France's political turmoil and the impact of the artificial intelligence avatar's results. To these we can add two "Trumpitudes": the open confrontation with the Federal Reserve, and the newly implemented 50% increase in customs duties applied to India.

Yesterday, Wall Street managed to close in positive territory despite fears about the Fed's loss of autonomy following Donald Trump's decision to arbitrarily dismiss one of the central bank's members. Europe, on the other hand, was dragged into the red by the prospect of the government falling for the second time in less than a year. This is the second session of sharp correction on the Paris market since Prime Minister François Bayrou announced that he would put the future of his team to a vote in the National Assembly on September 8. This fall contributed to widening the 2025 performance gap between the CAC 40 and the DAX. Since January 1, the German index has gained 21.3%, more than three times as much as its French counterpart (+6.8% with dividends reinvested). Just a reminder: we compare the DAX with the CAC 40 Total Return, because the Frankfurt index factors in dividends - something its Parisian rival does not. Tension remains high in France, which is weakening the entire eurozone bloc because everyone remembers the damage that can be caused by a loss of confidence in a country's debt.

In the United States, attacks on the Fed are causing concern but are not preventing the stock markets from continuing to flirt with their highs. Investors' tolerance level is increasingly astonishing. Donald Trump realized several weeks ago that attacking Jerome Powell, the chairman of the central bank, is too risky a gamble. He therefore changed his strategy, going on the offensive against other members of the Fed. It's a kind of monetary replacement. His decision to dismiss Lisa Cook took everyone by surprise, but the US president is not one to give up his aggressive methods.

The only segment of the market that is really concerned is, once again, bonds. Long-term bonds, in this case, because short-term bonds have their eyes set on the Fed's almost certain rate cut in September. 30-year US Treasury bonds are climbing back toward the symbolic 5% mark. They are climbing on the back of a fundamental trend, namely the scale of deficits, debt and future inflation, and a more short-term effect, namely Donald Trump's pressure on the Federal Reserve. Economists believe that the Fed's independence is a pillar of confidence in US sovereign debt. In other words, investors will be less willing to finance the US deficit if they know they may be disadvantaged for political reasons. In the short term, the markets remain convinced that the Fed will lower its rates as early as September, but in the long term, they are demanding a high risk premium to compensate for political and fiscal uncertainty. Hence the increased focus on the 30-year maturity.

Among today's key developments, the focus is on Nvidia's earnings. The results are due after the Wall Street close (precisely at 10:20 p.m., according to the FactSet calendar). Under Jensen Huang's leadership, the company has become a market barometer in its own right. On the trade front, tensions between the United States and India remain unresolved: starting today, the customs surcharge on Indian products doubles to 50%. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has warned Russia of "very serious" economic sanctions if there is no change in the situation in Ukraine.

In Asia and the Pacific, there is something for everyone this morning. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo and the ASX 200 in Sydney are up 0.2%, while the CSI 300 in mainland China is up 0.2%. Stagnation in Hong Kong and Seoul. A sharp 1% decline in India for the SENSEX. European leading indicators show an attempt at a rebound, with increased volatility on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: in the United States, the DOE crude oil inventories will be released. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,378.36

: US$3,378.36 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.67

: US$66.67 United States 10 years : 4.26%

: 4.26% BITCOIN: US$111,325

In corporate news:

Prudential reported a 12% increase in new business profit to $1,260 million, announced a $1.1 billion buyback, and plans for dividend growth.

reported a 12% increase in new business profit to $1,260 million, announced a $1.1 billion buyback, and plans for dividend growth. SSE issued a EUR 750 million eight-year green bond for infrastructure financing.



issued a EUR 750 million eight-year green bond for infrastructure financing. Empresaria faces shareholder pressure to replace current directors.

faces shareholder pressure to replace current directors. Klarna plans a U.S. IPO next month, targeting a valuation between $13 billion and $14 billion.



Givaudan CEO Gilles Andrier to retire in March 2026, with Danone's Christian Stammkoetter as successor, and unveiled their 2030 growth strategy.



CEO Gilles Andrier to retire in March 2026, with Danone's Christian Stammkoetter as successor, and unveiled their 2030 growth strategy. Aroundtown reported a Q2 profit of 578 million euros due to a recovery in German property prices.



reported a Q2 profit of 578 million euros due to a recovery in German property prices. Stellantis halted autonomous driving system development and incurred $190.6 million in US fuel economy penalties.



halted autonomous driving system development and incurred $190.6 million in US fuel economy penalties. Exxon Mobil executives held secret discussions with Russia's Rosneft about returning to the Sakhalin project.



executives held secret discussions with Russia's Rosneft about returning to the Sakhalin project. Nvidia reported strong quarterly results, influencing US stock movements.



reported strong quarterly results, influencing US stock movements. Meta is launching a California super PAC to support pro-AI candidates and planning a $50 billion AI data center in Louisiana.



is launching a California super PAC to support pro-AI candidates and planning a $50 billion AI data center in Louisiana. Boeing faces stalled negotiations with striking machinists, while the US State Department approved a significant sale of aircraft support to the UK.

