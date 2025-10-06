Wall Street, it seems, only has eyes for artificial intelligence and interest-rate cuts. Futures on major U.S. stock indexes were up, modestly but confidently, even as the federal government lurched into the sixth day of a shutdown. Markets, it seems, have chosen to look past Washington's dysfunction and instead fixate on the promise of AI and the possibility of cheaper money. It's a combination that, for investors, is proving almost as intoxicating as a bull market in the late 1990s, minus the dial-up tones.

The new rallying cry isn't just "AI will change everything," but rather "AI will change everything, and we actually have the money to build it." The infrastructure boom - data centers, chips, and enough cooling systems to rival Antarctica - is being financed by corporate cash flows, not wild-eyed venture capitalists or day traders with margin accounts.

And Wall Street has noticed. AMD's blockbuster announcement that it will supply AI chips to OpenAI in a deal worth tens of billions dollars sent its stock soaring more than 23% in premarket trading. The deal gives OpenAI an option to buy up to 10% of AMD for one cent per share. If that sounds extraordinary, that's because it is. The arrangement doesn't just crown AMD as a serious rival to Nvidia, it suggests OpenAI is slowly building its own silicon empire, one GPU at a time.

While Wall Street feasts on chip news, Washington is locked in what can only be described as a high-stakes staring contest. The government shutdown has frozen $1.7 trillion in federal operations, delayed crucial economic data, and, if unresolved by mid-October, could leave 1.3 million military personnel unpaid. President Trump has chosen to apply pressure with layoffs and, curiously, deepfake videos: a new, if dubious, tool of governance. Indeed, Trump posted an AI-generated deepfake video on his Truth Social account targeting top Democratic leaders, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The clip portrays the two men as if addressing reporters after a meeting, but the audio is entirely fabricated. In it, a synthetic Schumer declares that Democrats "have no voters anymore, because of our woke, trans bullshit." Not exactly subtle...

For the Federal Reserve, this political gridlock has a practical consequence: it clouds the view. With the nonfarm payrolls report delayed, policymakers will have to rely on alternative data and corporate earnings to gauge the economy's pulse ahead of their next meeting. Yet investors are undeterred. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3%, Nasdaq futures rose 0.8%. Even Bitcoin joined the party, inching toward all-time highs.

This persistent optimism might seem irrational: shutdowns, data blackouts, and political brinkmanship aren't usually market catnip. But markets, at their core, are forward-looking machines. They're betting that AI will keep reshaping industries, that the Fed will deliver rate cuts to cushion any economic slowdown, and that Congress, eventually, will remember to keep the lights on.

The third-quarter earnings season, starting next week, will be the real test. By the end of October, nearly three-quarters of the market's capitalization will have reported results. If corporate America delivers strong earnings and confident forecasts, this AI-fueled rally might just have legs. If not, all this optimism could fade faster than a New Year's resolution on January 3rd.

In Asia, Sanae Takaichi - remember that name because she is likely to be Japan's next prime minister - has been elected leader of the ruling party, which should guarantee her the top job in government. She would be the first woman to hold this position in Japan. Her likely arrival in power sent Japanese stock markets soaring this morning, with the Nikkei 225 gaining more than 5% during trading and setting a new record for the index. Takaichi is known to be in favor of accommodative monetary policy and budgetary spending. This helps to rule out the prospect of further rate hikes in Japan, reinforcing the feeling of a stimulus plan through public spending and causing the yen to fall. Equity investors are buying into this. The bond market, already concerned about the size of the country's debt, is likely to be a killjoy. The sharp rise in the Tokyo Stock Exchange has enabled regional indices to reach new highs. In Europe, markets are mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 inching up 0.1%. The CAC 40 slid sharply after France’s prime minister resigned only 26 days into his tenure, rattling political and market confidence alike.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the unemployment rate in Switzerland; retail orders in the eurozone.

Dollar index : 98,250

: 98,250 Gold : $3,927

: $3,927 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $65.19 ( WTI ) $61.49

: $65.19 ( ) $61.49 United States 10 years : 4.16%

: 4.16% BITCOIN: $124,560

In corporate news:

