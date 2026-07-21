Wall Street entered Tuesday with two reasons for optimism, neither especially sturdy. Semiconductor stocks were extending their recovery from a brutal selloff, while mediators were trying to revive a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The Nasdaq was set to benefit most from that combination, though oil's return to around $90 a barrel suggested that investors were hardly convinced the Middle East crisis was easing.

The proposed ceasefire would last 10 days and could create room to restore the interim agreement reached last month. Iran has also asked Pakistan to resume its mediation role. But diplomacy is competing with events on the ground. The U.S. military has attacked Iran for 10 consecutive nights, while Tehran has struck American allies including Kuwait and Bahrain. Three U.S. soldiers have been killed since Friday, prompting Donald Trump to warn that Iran would "pay a hundredfold" for each American death.

The conflict has also expanded beyond the Persian Gulf. The Iran-backed Houthis have threatened a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, raising the possibility of renewed attacks around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the entrance to the Red Sea. The group demonstrated in late 2023 and early 2024 that it could disrupt one of the world's most important shipping routes with relatively modest resources.

The timing is particularly awkward. Since the war began in late February, Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its Red Sea terminals to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Up to 7 million barrels a day can travel along that route, equal to roughly 7% of global oil production. Shipments from Yanbu have recently averaged about 4 million barrels a day, according to Kpler.

A disruption affecting both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb would therefore place a large share of Saudi exports at risk. Markets have become used to treating each ceasefire proposal as a reason to buy stocks and sell oil, but the habit is beginning to resemble wishful thinking.

Brent initially slipped below $90 as investors focused on the mediation effort, then moved back above that level. That reversal captured the central problem. A ceasefire may be possible, but rebuilding confidence among shipowners, insurers and energy traders would take longer. ING noted that large divisions remain between Washington and Tehran, which is a polite way of saying the negotiators have plenty to discuss.

Higher oil prices matter beyond the energy market. They could slow the decline in inflation just as central banks are signaling little urgency to cut interest rates. UBS expects only limited spillover into underlying inflation, which would allow earnings to remain the main driver of stocks. That may be correct, but bond markets are keeping some insurance. The 10-year Treasury yield is near its highest level of the year.

For Tuesday's stock market, however, chips are once again doing most of the work. The iShares Semiconductor ETF rose about 4% in premarket trading after gaining the previous day. AMD, Applied Materials, Micron Technology, Intel and Marvell Technology all rose. The Nasdaq 100 was up 1.4% in premarket trading.

Alphabet, Intel, Tesla and IBM will provide the next tests. Alphabet's results will be closely examined for evidence that AI spending is translating into revenue, while Intel must show it can benefit from the boom rather than merely observe it. Tesla is expected to report earnings of about 54 cents a share on revenue of $27.4 billion, but Elon Musk's comments may matter more than the reported numbers. General Motors, Danaher and Charles Schwab are also due to report Tuesday, followed by Interactive Brokers after the close.

Some early corporate moves offered a preview of the market's selective mood. 3M gained more than 5% after raising its annual profit forecast. Nebius climbed after Nvidia disclosed a 9.3% passive stake in the AI cloud company. Equifax fell sharply after issuing a weaker-than-expected full-year profit outlook. Novartis returned to sales growth as drugs including Kisqali, Pluvicto and Kesimpta offset pressure from medicines that lost patent protection.

Meanwhile, Trump imposed an extra 50% tariff on about $20 billion of Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks and cement, citing Canada's treatment of American products. Energy, potash, fish and critical minerals were exempted. More tariffs on dozens of countries could arrive before the existing 10% global levy expires Friday, opening another route through which inflation could remain sticky.

Britain also welcomed Andy Burnham as its seventh prime minister in 10 years. He replaced Keir Starmer with a promise to use a larger and more active state to revive the economy and restore stability. The economic backdrop is unhelpful: unemployment held at 4.9%, wage growth remained firm and government borrowing, though lower than a year earlier, still exceeded the fiscal target.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the unemployment rate, employment change, and average earnings including bonus in the United Kingdom; the balance of trade in Switzerland and Spain; the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Euro Area and Germany; in the United States, the API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.010

: 101.010 Gold : 4,059

: 4,059 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 90.10 ( WTI ) 84.31

: 90.10 ( ) 84.31 United States 10 years : 4.60%

: 4.60% BITCOIN: 66,350

In corporate news:

Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly, accusing it of false advertising.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns the UK government against increasing bank taxes.

Barclays and Visa partner with Samsung to launch the Galaxy credit card.

Oracle faces near 18-year credit risk high and a potential $7 billion collateral requirement for its Wisconsin AI data center amid AI spending concerns.

Alphabet is set to report a strong quarter driven by AI, according to Tigress.

SpaceX will report its earnings on August 4, a first since its IPO.

Coca-Cola has appointed JPMorgan and Citi to lead the IPO of its bottling subsidiary in India.

RTX secures a $1.81 billion contract amendment with the Navy.

Ross Stores opens 47 new stores in June and July.

FedEx expects to have its entire MD-11 fleet back in service by the end of the year.

Cardinal Health is set to acquire the diabetes unit of AdaptHealth and Strive Medical for $360 million.

The London Stock Exchange plans to launch 24-hour trading next year, according to the FT.

Today's key earnings reports: The Charles Schwab, Capital One Financial, 3M Company, Northrop Grumman, General Motors MSCI, Interactive Brokers, Steel Dynamics.

Analyst Recommendations: