Following three consecutive sessions of gains, major U.S. indices are expected to show greater caution at today's opening. According to index futures, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 are set to begin the session within a range of +0.24% to -0.03%.

Beyond logical profit-taking, announcements regarding the signing of a framework agreement between Washington and Tehran are now well-integrated into market prices.



A certain degree of prudence is also palpable as the Federal Reserve begins its policy meeting today. The central bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.



According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, a vast majority of investors (98.6%) are betting on a status quo for interest rates. Market participants are expected to pay close attention to Kevin Warsh's press conference, his first as Chairman of the U.S. central bank.



In the commodities sector, crude oil prices continue their decline. In New York, WTI fell 5.69% to $76.85, returning to levels seen on March 4, just days after the start of hostilities in the Middle East.



On the currency market, the dollar is retreating very slightly against the single currency (-0.06%) and is trading at €0.8623.



Corporate and Macroeconomic News



In equity news, SpaceX is expected to continue its upward trajectory. After surging 19.22% during its first trading session on Friday, the stock gained 19.60% yesterday and, according to pre-market data, is set to rise 4.50% at today's open. Alexandre Baradez, Head of Market Analysis at IG France, points to a staggering valuation. If the stock were included in the Nasdaq 100, it would rank as the fifth-largest market capitalization, positioned between Microsoft ($2,970bn) and Amazon ($2,650bn). By comparison, the firm founded by Bill Gates generated $125bn in profits over the last four quarters, versus a loss of $4.9bn for SpaceX in 2025, according to Baradez.



Palantir Technologies confirmed that its long-term contract with the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), renewed at the end of 2025 for several years, remains fully in effect.



Unilever and Accenture announced an agreement to expand the use of AI-compatible digital twins across the global manufacturing network of the British food, hygiene, and home care giant.



The U.S. Space Force has signed a $514m contract with Lockheed Martin to build space vehicles 23 and 24 for the Global Positioning System IIIF, bringing its total GPS IIIF commitment to 14 spacecraft.

Yum! Brands announced the signing of definitive agreements for the sale of Pizza Hut for a total of $2.7bn. The pizza chain will be sold, excluding mainland China, to LongRange Capital, a private equity firm focused on customer-centric approaches and operational excellence. Pizza Hut's operations in mainland China will be acquired by Yum China Holdings.



On the macroeconomic front, investors have already noted the May import price index, which rose sharply by 1.9%, far exceeding the expected 0.9% increase. Meanwhile, the export price index rose by 1.3%, compared to the 1.2% anticipated.



In the real estate and construction sector, statistics were generally disappointing. Housing starts came in at 1.177m units, against the 1.430m expected, while the number of building permits issued reached 1.413m units according to preliminary data, falling short of the 1.420m projected by analysts.