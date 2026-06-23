Wall Street: Early Memory Lapses (SOXX -7.9%)

The selloff in AI-related names, and especially the memory giants, got underway very early Tuesday morning, with Samsung plunging 12.3% and SK Hynix down 12.5%. The session was shaping up poorly for the Nasdaq-100, with an initial loss of 3% that widened to 3.3% by the close at 29,350 points (the Composite off 2.2%), wiping out all gains since June 11.

Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:50 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Unsurprisingly, "memory played tricks" on Wall Street: Micron -12.6%, Sandisk -13.5%, not to mention Marvell Tech -9% and ARM -10.2%, and the SOXX sank 7.9%, even though it had finished at an all-time high the day before (a double intraday/close record) at $656, up 110% since January 1.



The more diversified S&P 500 fell 1.45%, and the Dow Jones came through almost unscathed with a symbolic 0.09% dip... and it would have finished in the green without Nvidia's 4% drop to $200.



The continued slide in oil (-1% in WTI to $73.4 on the NYMEX) offered no help to stocks, and only marginally to US T-Bonds: the 30-year stayed pinned around 4.945%, the 10-year eased 4.3 bps to about 4.46%, and the 2-year slipped 3 bps to 4.20%.



What is worrying is the continued rise in the Japanese 10-year toward 2.7%..., but that has not been enough to stop the yen's decline as it sinks below 161.6/$, which should push the BoJ to intervene by selling greenbacks, and therefore part of its T-Bonds holdings: the worst-case scenario for the US and the Fed as the deficit heads toward $40,000bn$.



This is not the moment to see the US 10-year resume its push toward 4.50%, or the 2-year break above 4.25% (synonymous with a potential third hike in the price of money)!

Pressure on T-Bonds eased somewhat with the release of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's manufacturing activity barometer.

Its composite manufacturing index fell 9 points to 4 this month, from 13 in May, defying a consensus calling for a 5-point drop to 8.

The employment index slipped to -1 from 3, while the measures of prices paid and prices received rose even as companies expected them to slow over the next 12 months.

Those weak figures are somewhat offset by an S&P Global report indicating that US private-sector output rose in June at the fastest pace in five months, driven by a solid expansion in manufacturing.