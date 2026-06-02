Major US indices are trading slightly higher on Tuesday, extending a winning streak that could see the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notch their ninth consecutive session of gains. However, investors remain cautious amid conflicting signals regarding US-Iran relations. At mid-session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are up approximately 0.2%, while the Dow Jones is gaining nearly 0.1%.

The geopolitical backdrop continues to cap risk appetite. Discussions between Washington and Tehran appear to remain at an impasse following Iranian statements yesterday suggesting a suspension of dialogue with the United States and a potential total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.



Donald Trump nevertheless sought to reassure markets, stating he believed he could extend the ceasefire and secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "within the coming week." These remarks helped soothe some concerns, although they failed to spark a significant return to risk-taking across the markets.



Investors are also monitoring upcoming macroeconomic data. The ADP private payrolls survey will be released on Wednesday, ahead of the official US jobs report due at the end of the week. Both indicators are likely to influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.



On the corporate front, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is soaring over 25% following the release of record earnings. The group notably indicated that this performance allowed it to reach certain financial targets two years ahead of schedule.



Marvell Technology is also posting a spectacular gain of nearly 25%. The stock is benefiting from comments made by Jensen Huang at Computex; the Nvidia CEO suggested the company is ideally positioned to become the next industry player to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold.



Finally, Alphabet is drawing attention following reports that the group is preparing an $80bn capital increase to fund its artificial intelligence investments, with $10bn potentially coming from Berkshire Hathaway.