US stockmarkets are expected to open up today after investors digested a much stronger-than-expected January employment report. Minutes before the opening bell, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.17% and 0.15%, respectively.

The long-awaited January jobs report was released on Wednesday after being delayed by several days due to the latest mini shutdown.



In January, the US economy created 130,000 jobs, well above the 66,000 expected, following 48,000 in December (revised from 50,000).



At the same time, average hourly earnings rose 3.7%, unchanged from the previous month, while analysts had forecast a 3.6% increase. The unemployment rate came in at 4.3%, versus 4.4% expected.



Investors will turn their attention on Friday to US inflation data.



In corporate news, Mattel was set for a sharp decline after the US toy maker posted quarterly results below expectations, marked by a 25% drop in net profit and revenue slightly under forecasts.



Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz said its organic sales fell 3.4% in 2025, to $24.9bn, while adjusted EPS dropped 15%, to $2.60. The group said it is shelving its spin-off plan and expects an additional $600 million in investments in 2026 to regain market share.



Hilton is looking to 2026 with optimism after a 14% increase in its adjusted EPS in 2025.



In commodities, WTI crude oil was up 1.61%.