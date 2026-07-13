The past week brought sharply contrasting performances across global equity markets, as well as five days of loafing for your correspondent. US stocks broadly came out ahead, ending the week higher, while European markets lost ground. South Korea, the market that best embodies the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence, slumped 7.6%, marking a third consecutive week of steep declines. Fans of Korean equities can take some comfort from the fact that, despite losing 17.5% over the past three weeks, the KOSPI is still up 77% in 2026. This morning, the index is being dealt another heavy blow as investors question whether enthusiasm for memory chips peaked on Friday with the US listing of a class of SK Hynix shares.
In the immediate term, however, the wild swings in memory-chip stocks are no longer investors' main concern. Attention has shifted over the past few days to the latest escalation between the United States and Iran, which is lifting oil prices and reviving fears that interest rates may remain higher for longer across much of the world. Following another round of hostile exchanges, Tehran and Washington have resumed both military confrontation and verbal sparring. It remains difficult to assess how freely vessels can move through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington says the situation is under control. Tehran says it is anything but. The market has responded by pricing in a higher risk premium and pushing crude prices upwards. The move has not been dramatic, but it has been large enough to make oil one of the main themes at the start of the week, just as the first major batch of quarterly results gets under way.
Expectations for the US earnings season are high, although analysts have toned down their optimism somewhat in recent weeks. Profits are still forecast to rise sharply, with growth heavily concentrated among the companies supplying the infrastructure behind AI, from computer hardware to electricity generation and distribution. Banks will be the first major companies into the spotlight, with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs reporting as early as tomorrow. The rest of the week will also bring updates from major industry bellwethers, including ASML in semiconductors, Johnson & Johnson in healthcare, Netflix in entertainment, Compagnie Financiere Richemont in luxury goods, ABB in industrials and Publicis in advertising.
The return of the earnings season coincides with a busy macroeconomic calendar. Investors will scrutinise every word from Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh during the first congressional testimony of his term, beginning on Tuesday. His appearance will come shortly after the release of the latest US inflation data and alongside results from several major banks.
The main developments to know at the start of the week:
- Hostilities between the United States and Iran are continuing after Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the interim ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in June was "over".
- In Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, without naming her replacement.
- In the United States, Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican foreign-policy hawk and close Trump ally, has died suddenly at the age of 71.
As for this week's macroeconomic calendar, apologies for repeating myself: the two main events are US inflation figures for June on Tuesday and China's second-quarter growth data overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh will testify before the House of Representatives on Tuesday at 4pm and before the Senate on Wednesday at 4pm.
On the corporate calendar, with another apology for the repetition: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Compagnie Financiere Richemont, UnitedHealth, TSMC, Netflix, ABB and Publicis are all due to report.
Technology stocks are under heavy pressure across Asia-Pacific at the start of the week, pushing the Nikkei 225 down 2% and the KOSPI down 8%. Hong Kong is holding up better, slipping just 0.1%. Markets are also edging lower in Australia, down 0.1%, and India, down 0.2%. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index, which has substantial exposure to Korean and Japanese equities, is down 1.9%. Western equity futures are also pointing lower.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.338
- Gold: 4,054.91
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 79.02
- United States 10 years: 4.59%
- BITCOIN: 62,686.3
In corporate news:
- Glencore's Kamoto offices shut by Congo authorities in tax dispute, Bloomberg News reports.
- Standard Chartered taps BlackRock's Aladdin Wealth to enhance its advisory platform.
- Babcock International issues GBP250 million 5-year bonds.
- Harbour Energy closes a 163 million USD purchase of Waldorf units.
- Paragon Banking completes the sale of Specialist Fleet Services.
- Akzo Nobel has confirmed that it has received a €7.5 billion bid from Nippon Paint for its paints business.
- Volkswagen is facing opposition from trade unions over its restructuring.
- The merger between Saipem and Subsea 7 is expected to be subject to a thorough review by the European Commission.
- Novartis is selling its Tyrolean site to the German company Innexis.
- The CEO of Eni expects the company to exit its current oil price range by early 2027.
- Novo Nordisk presents positive long-term data for its haemophilia A drug candidate.
- Deutsche Bank pays a fine of $1.3 million for breaches in the reporting of transactions in Australia.
- Moody's has upgraded Bayer's outlook and confirmed its rating following a favourable court ruling.
- Carel Industries is set to acquire the Danish firm Cotes.
- Apple is suing OpenAI for alleged theft of trade secrets, according to the WSJ.
- Meta has abandoned its $2 billion deal to acquire Manus.
- Philippine Airlines is reportedly set to order aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.
- Delta Air Lines has returned to profit despite record fuel costs.
- Ford and the Canadian trade union Unifor have reached an agreement in principle on a new collective agreement.
- Fastenal bought back 650,000 shares in the second quarter.
- Vulcan Materials is maintaining its quarterly dividend at US$0.52 per share, payable on 2 September.
- Holtec Nuclear has filed its application for an initial public offering in the United States.
- TSMC is to set up two advanced chip packaging plants in Chiayi, according to the Taiwanese minister.
- Samsung Electronics has brought forward the start-up of its chip plant in Yongin to 2029
Today's key earnings reports: Plus500, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Galp Energia, Gjensidige Forsikring, Flughafen Zürich, Fraport, Grafton, HCL Technologies
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Shell Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 37 to GBP 35.
- Astrazeneca Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 170 to GBP 160.
- Next Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBX 16000 to GBX 16300.
- Vistry Group Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 365 to GBX 315.
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 1.26 to GBP 1.30.
- Diageo Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from GBP 23.20 to GBP 23.30.
- Altri, Sgps, S.a.: JB Capital Markets S.V., S.A. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 5.60 to EUR 5.80.
- Sodexo: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 49 to EUR 55.
- Shell Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 37 to GBP 35.