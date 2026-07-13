The week is beginning on a familiar note: technology stocks are swinging wildly, while tensions between the United States and Iran have flared up again in the Persian Gulf.

The past week brought sharply contrasting performances across global equity markets, as well as five days of loafing for your correspondent. US stocks broadly came out ahead, ending the week higher, while European markets lost ground. South Korea, the market that best embodies the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence, slumped 7.6%, marking a third consecutive week of steep declines. Fans of Korean equities can take some comfort from the fact that, despite losing 17.5% over the past three weeks, the KOSPI is still up 77% in 2026. This morning, the index is being dealt another heavy blow as investors question whether enthusiasm for memory chips peaked on Friday with the US listing of a class of SK Hynix shares.

In the immediate term, however, the wild swings in memory-chip stocks are no longer investors' main concern. Attention has shifted over the past few days to the latest escalation between the United States and Iran, which is lifting oil prices and reviving fears that interest rates may remain higher for longer across much of the world. Following another round of hostile exchanges, Tehran and Washington have resumed both military confrontation and verbal sparring. It remains difficult to assess how freely vessels can move through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington says the situation is under control. Tehran says it is anything but. The market has responded by pricing in a higher risk premium and pushing crude prices upwards. The move has not been dramatic, but it has been large enough to make oil one of the main themes at the start of the week, just as the first major batch of quarterly results gets under way.

Expectations for the US earnings season are high, although analysts have toned down their optimism somewhat in recent weeks. Profits are still forecast to rise sharply, with growth heavily concentrated among the companies supplying the infrastructure behind AI, from computer hardware to electricity generation and distribution. Banks will be the first major companies into the spotlight, with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs reporting as early as tomorrow. The rest of the week will also bring updates from major industry bellwethers, including ASML in semiconductors, Johnson & Johnson in healthcare, Netflix in entertainment, Compagnie Financiere Richemont in luxury goods, ABB in industrials and Publicis in advertising.

The return of the earnings season coincides with a busy macroeconomic calendar. Investors will scrutinise every word from Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh during the first congressional testimony of his term, beginning on Tuesday. His appearance will come shortly after the release of the latest US inflation data and alongside results from several major banks.

The main developments to know at the start of the week:

Hostilities between the United States and Iran are continuing after Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the interim ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in June was "over".

In Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, without naming her replacement.

In the United States, Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican foreign-policy hawk and close Trump ally, has died suddenly at the age of 71.

As for this week's macroeconomic calendar, apologies for repeating myself: the two main events are US inflation figures for June on Tuesday and China's second-quarter growth data overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh will testify before the House of Representatives on Tuesday at 4pm and before the Senate on Wednesday at 4pm.

On the corporate calendar, with another apology for the repetition: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Compagnie Financiere Richemont, UnitedHealth, TSMC, Netflix, ABB and Publicis are all due to report.

Technology stocks are under heavy pressure across Asia-Pacific at the start of the week, pushing the Nikkei 225 down 2% and the KOSPI down 8%. Hong Kong is holding up better, slipping just 0.1%. Markets are also edging lower in Australia, down 0.1%, and India, down 0.2%. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index, which has substantial exposure to Korean and Japanese equities, is down 1.9%. Western equity futures are also pointing lower.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

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In corporate news:

Today's key earnings reports: Plus500, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Galp Energia, Gjensidige Forsikring, Flughafen Zürich, Fraport, Grafton, HCL Technologies

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: