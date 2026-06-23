Wall Street headed for a sharp drop, led by semiconductors

U.S. stocks are expected to fall at the open on Tuesday. Markets remain focused on talks between the United States and Iran. The two countries have agreed on a "communications line" to secure transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Swiss mediators of the negotiations said yesterday. Shares of semiconductor companies are expected to retreat sharply. Ahead of the opening bell, S&P futures and Nasdaq futures are down 1.17% and 2.56%, respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 08:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As part of these talks, following technical discussions between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, a legal specialist, told the Iran news agency that it had been decided to set up four working groups covering sanctions relief, the nuclear issue, reconstruction and Iran's economic development, as well as a monitoring group.



In a post published on the Truth Social platform, Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran has "fully accepted" the return of nuclear inspectors to the country.



Joseph V. Amato, president and chief investment officer equities at Neuberger Berman, said of the U.S.-Iran talks that "the nuclear issue remains the main sticking point. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran would still hold around 440 kg of highly enriched uranium, or nearly 1,000 pounds. The 2015 Iran nuclear deal reached under the Obama administration limited that stockpile to about one-thirtieth of that level."



Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said yesterday that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to those of the pre-war period and that the route would be "administered" by his country, according to the Irna news agency.



At least 36 commodity vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, a record for maritime traffic since the start of the war in the Middle East, according to data from the Kpler platform, nearly a week after Washington and Tehran concluded a memorandum of understanding.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is traveling from Tuesday through Thursday to three Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, amid negotiations with Iran, aiming to definitively end the war in the Middle East.



Washington lifts sanctions



Separately, the United States yesterday suspended, through August 21, its sanctions targeting Iranian oil as part of the memorandum of understanding. A license posted on the website of the U.S. Treasury Department, which administers economic sanctions, states that "all transactions" previously "prohibited" involving the production, sale and transport of hydrocarbons of Iranian origin "are now authorized until August 21 at 00:01 Washington time".



Against this backdrop of easing geopolitical tensions, oil prices continue to fall, remaining below the $80 mark. Brent is down 1.11% at $77.28. WTI is off 0.93% at $73.31.



In corporate news, defense group Northrop Grumman won a 5-year multi-year contract from the U.S. Army to produce the 120 mm M1147 Advanced Multi-Purpose (AMP) round for M1 Abrams main battle tanks.



Domino's Pizza announced the retirement of its CEO, Russell Weiner, as part of a long-prepared succession plan by the board. To replace him, the global pizza delivery chain named Joe Jordan, currently chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S. He will take over as CEO starting October 1, 2026, and will also join the board on that date.



In addition, Accenture said Tuesday it plans to increase its share buyback program by $2bn for fiscal 2025/2026, bringing it to $7.5bn, news that was being well received by investors in premarket trading.



Intel, AMD, Nvidia in the red



Meanwhile, early enthusiasm for artificial intelligence is giving way to investor doubt, as markets weigh the scale of capital required for digital infrastructure. Massive investments in data centers are raising concerns about long-term profitability, worries compounded by the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve in response to persistent inflation. Chip and semiconductor makers are taking heavy losses in premarket trading: Intel and AMD are down more than 7%, and Nvidia is off about 3%.



On the data front, investors will look at 15:45 for S&P Global's preliminary U.S. composite PMI for June.