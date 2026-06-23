Wall Street hit by fears surrounding artificial intelligence

The main Wall Street indexes are trading in the red, driven by a sharp selloff in big technology names. The S&P 500 is down 1.15%, while the Dow Jones is near flat. More exposed to growth stocks, the Nasdaq 100 is sliding 2.88%, weighed down by declines among semiconductor players.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/23/2026 at 11:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Concerns over the massive spending tied to the development of artificial intelligence continue to weigh on investor sentiment. After several years of heavy investment in data centers and computing infrastructure, the market is now questioning the sector's ability to generate returns commensurate with the sums committed.



On the geopolitical front, talks between the United States and Iran are continuing in Switzerland. The two sides have notably agreed to set up a "communication line" aimed at securing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global energy trade.



In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump said Iran had "fully accepted" the return of international nuclear inspectors to its territory. The statement could mark meaningful progress in the ongoing discussions.



Even so, several disagreements remain. Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Monday that traffic conditions in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to their prewar state and that the waterway would remain under Iranian administration, according to remarks carried by the Irna news agency.



At the same time, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is beginning a diplomatic tour this Tuesday across several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain. The trip, which runs through Thursday, is part of Washington's efforts to reach a final agreement that would bring the conflict in the Middle East to an end.



On the corporate side, Meta announced a new version of its smart glasses developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

Carnival is down about 6% after cutting its EBITDA forecast. The revision disappointed investors, despite still-strong demand in the cruise sector.



Qualcomm is also among the session's biggest decliners, off nearly 10%. According to Bloomberg, the group is in advanced talks with Modular on a deal valuing the AI chip specialist at about $4bn.