Brent briefly moved above $80 a barrel on Wednesday, before easing back to just above $77. That is uncomfortable, but not yet a shock. The market has also grown less sensitive to every new headline from the Strait of Hormuz. The first disruption was a jolt. The next few are still serious, but less surprising. Swissquote put it neatly: the surprise factor is smaller, so the overreaction is more limited.
That helps explain why Wall Street held up better than Europe in the previous session. The FTSE 100 fell 1.66%, the CAC 40 dropped 2.18%, the DAX lost 2.23% and the STOXX Europe 600 slid almost 1.6%. The S&P 500, by contrast, slipped only 0.28%. Europe is more exposed to imported energy stress, while the United States is in a stronger position because crude had been trading below $70 earlier in the week and domestic oil production and exports are running at record levels. Washington has more room to pressure Tehran without immediately frightening its own consumers at the gas pump.
That does not mean the market is relaxed. The usual warning lights are blinking: oil is higher, the VIX is rising, risk assets are under pressure, bond yields are moving up, while gold is falling, which may seem odd during a geopolitical flare-up, but makes sense if investors are more worried about sticky inflation and higher-for-longer rates than about a classic dash for safety.
Yesterday, the minutes from the latest meeting showed a central bank divided over what comes next. Officials agreed in June to keep rates in the 3.50% to 3.75% range, but agreement on the decision does not mean agreement on the outlook. Some policymakers see room for rates to move lower by the end of 2026. Others think policy may need to stay tighter for longer. Oil, tariffs and strong AI-related demand all risk keeping inflation warmer than the Fed would like.
Today’s session includes weekly jobless claims and existing home sales, as well as speeches from John Williams and Lorie Logan. The market is trying to return to its favorite subject: artificial intelligence. SK Hynix is expected to price its U.S. listing later today before its debut tomorrow, giving investors another way to express their appetite for the chip trade. The timing is almost too neat. On one side, missiles, oil and the Fed. On the other, memory chips and AI spending. Modern markets are nothing if not efficient at multitasking their anxieties.
Earnings will add another layer. PepsiCo reports this morning, offering a read on the American consumer, pricing power and whether snack demand can still survive a world in which everyone claims to be cutting back. Aritzia reports later today. Levi Strauss already delivered better-than-expected earnings, but the stock fell anyway, a reminder that beating estimates is not always enough when investors want a cleaner story and a brighter guide.
The bigger earnings season starts next week, and that is still the main event. Companies will need to show that margins can hold, demand is not cracking and AI spending is producing more than investor excitement.
Today's economic highlights:
- Dollar index: 100.715
- Gold: 4,115
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $78.40 (WTI) $73.59
- United States 10 years: 4.56%
- BITCOIN: 62,735
In corporate news:
- Apple commits to spending $30 billion on US-made chips from Broadcom.
- Nvidia says French antitrust probe is nearing completion.
- Waymo is to launch fully autonomous operations in four new US cities.
- MNTN's chief executive expresses scepticism about Meta's cloud infrastructure ambitions.
- Meta Platforms is to invest more than CAD13 billion in its first Canadian data centre.
- ExxonMobil is to invest $1 billion in a Nigerian oilfield, according to the regulator.
- Costco Wholesale reports higher June sales and maintains its quarterly dividend.
- Bank of America reverses course on credit lines to OpenAI.
- China allows AI firms to purchase Nvidia's H200 chips, subject to export restrictions.
- Blackstone and TPG seek more than $4 billion for Hologic's surgical unit, according to the FT.
- Monster Beverage approves a two-for-one stock split.
- The UK Takeover Panel extends the deadline for the KKR and Energy Capital consortium's offer for DCC.
- Honeywell Technologies raises profit guidance following a one-for-two reverse stock split.
- Michael Burry buys Flutter and DraftKings, betting that the regulatory threat from prediction markets will ease.
- A US judge approves Elon Musk's settlement with the SEC over Twitter share disclosures.
- SmartHR delays its IPO to 2027 amid valuation concerns.
- Yageo's revenue rises 39% in June on strong AI demand.
- Main earnings today: PepsiCo, Severn Trent, Brooks Macdonald
Analyst Recommendations:
- Bio-Techne Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 73.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 31.
- First Citizens Bancshares, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 2300.
- Packaging Corporation Of America: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 246.
- Simon Property Group, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 220.
- Stellantis N.v.: Banca Akros (ESN) downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from EUR 9 to EUR 5.50.
- Albemarle Corporation: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 264 to USD 205.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 680.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 200.
- Datadog, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 169.96 to USD 310.
- Epam Systems, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 131.
- Kla Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1750 to USD 220.
- Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 132.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 122.