The United States and Iran exchanged fire again overnight, with Washington saying it hit 90 military targets. Donald Trump said Iran had called him looking for a deal, though Tehran has not confirmed any new talks. That leaves investors with half-signals, official claims and silence from the other side. However, they do not seem too bothered, with futures up 0.3% for the S&P 500 and 1% for the Nasdaq.

Brent briefly moved above $80 a barrel on Wednesday, before easing back to just above $77. That is uncomfortable, but not yet a shock. The market has also grown less sensitive to every new headline from the Strait of Hormuz. The first disruption was a jolt. The next few are still serious, but less surprising. Swissquote put it neatly: the surprise factor is smaller, so the overreaction is more limited.

That helps explain why Wall Street held up better than Europe in the previous session. The FTSE 100 fell 1.66%, the CAC 40 dropped 2.18%, the DAX lost 2.23% and the STOXX Europe 600 slid almost 1.6%. The S&P 500, by contrast, slipped only 0.28%. Europe is more exposed to imported energy stress, while the United States is in a stronger position because crude had been trading below $70 earlier in the week and domestic oil production and exports are running at record levels. Washington has more room to pressure Tehran without immediately frightening its own consumers at the gas pump.

That does not mean the market is relaxed. The usual warning lights are blinking: oil is higher, the VIX is rising, risk assets are under pressure, bond yields are moving up, while gold is falling, which may seem odd during a geopolitical flare-up, but makes sense if investors are more worried about sticky inflation and higher-for-longer rates than about a classic dash for safety.

Yesterday, the minutes from the latest meeting showed a central bank divided over what comes next. Officials agreed in June to keep rates in the 3.50% to 3.75% range, but agreement on the decision does not mean agreement on the outlook. Some policymakers see room for rates to move lower by the end of 2026. Others think policy may need to stay tighter for longer. Oil, tariffs and strong AI-related demand all risk keeping inflation warmer than the Fed would like.

Today’s session includes weekly jobless claims and existing home sales, as well as speeches from John Williams and Lorie Logan. The market is trying to return to its favorite subject: artificial intelligence. SK Hynix is expected to price its U.S. listing later today before its debut tomorrow, giving investors another way to express their appetite for the chip trade. The timing is almost too neat. On one side, missiles, oil and the Fed. On the other, memory chips and AI spending. Modern markets are nothing if not efficient at multitasking their anxieties.

Earnings will add another layer. PepsiCo reports this morning, offering a read on the American consumer, pricing power and whether snack demand can still survive a world in which everyone claims to be cutting back. Aritzia reports later today. Levi Strauss already delivered better-than-expected earnings, but the stock fell anyway, a reminder that beating estimates is not always enough when investors want a cleaner story and a brighter guide.

The bigger earnings season starts next week, and that is still the main event. Companies will need to show that margins can hold, demand is not cracking and AI spending is producing more than investor excitement.

Today's economic highlights:

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Dollar index : 100.715

: 100.715 Gold : 4,115

: 4,115 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $78.40 ( WTI ) $73.59

: $78.40 ( ) $73.59 United States 10 years : 4.56%

: 4.56% BITCOIN: 62,735

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