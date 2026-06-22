Wall Street inches forward, tech weighs on the major indexes

Wall Street started the week without a clear direction, as investors balance diplomatic progress in the Middle East against mounting questions about the outlook for the technology sector. In that context, the S&P 500 is down 0.37% at 7,472.7 points, while the Dow Jones is up 0.29% at 51,712.7 points. The Nasdaq 100, more exposed to growth stocks, is off 0.19% at 30,347 points.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/22/2026 at 04:34 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to mediators on the ground in Switzerland, U.S. and Iranian officials made "significant progress" at the end of the first round of talks, which concluded earlier in the day. Several sticking points remain, notably the situation in Lebanon and the future of the Strait of Hormuz, two issues seen as sensitive for regional stability.



After several months of euphoria around artificial intelligence, investors are once again questioning the level of investment required to build out digital infrastructure. Massive spending on data center construction is fueling concerns about the sector’s future profitability, especially as the Federal Reserve now appears more willing to raise interest rates if inflation stays elevated.



Against this backdrop, Micron’s results, due in the coming days, could serve as an important test for the entire semiconductor industry and offer valuable clues about demand momentum tied to artificial intelligence.



Investors are also keeping a close eye on shifting rate expectations following comments from Kevin Warsh at the Fed’s last meeting. The central bank chair had reiterated the need to keep policy sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation sustainably back toward its target.



Among the session’s notable moves, SpaceX is down 16.43%. The stock is under pressure after the company announced its first bond offering, aimed at raising $20bn to finance its development plans. The deal is raising questions about the group’s funding needs, despite the enthusiasm seen since its stock market debut.



In health care, AbbVie is up 6.25% after approving the acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics. The transaction values the biotech company at about $10.9bn, or $135.11 per share. Investors welcomed the deal, while Apogee Therapeutics is soaring 46.66%.



Markets’ attention now turns to Thursday’s release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. A reading above expectations could strengthen bets on additional monetary tightening and reinforce the more hawkish tone recently adopted by Kevin Warsh and several central bank officials.