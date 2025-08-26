Wall Street is once again waiting in the wings. After Jerome Powell's speech, investors will now be scrutinizing Nvidia's results on Thursday evening, which will set the tone for the start of the new season in September.

The US stockmarket is back to its old ways, waiting. After waiting all last week to hear from the Fed chairman, the markets are now waiting for the chip designer's figures. In this wait-and-see climate, the three main indices are down: the S&P 500 closed at 6,439.3 points, down 0.43%, the Dow Jones fell 0.77% to 45,282.4 points, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.31% to finish at 23,425 points.

Last week, the indices posted several sessions in the red before rebounding after Powell's speech, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.52%. This time, it is Nvidia that is crystallizing all expectations. The results of the artificial intelligence chip specialist are billed as historic and could set the tone for the stockmarket this autumn.

Speaking on CNBC, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that the 10% stake in Intel, confirmed on Friday, was part of a broader strategy. He reiterated that the move echoed Donald Trump's campaign promise to create a sovereign wealth fund to support national champions.

The week will also be marked by a flurry of earnings reports, with Nvidia taking center stage on Thursday evening. Other major companies will also be unveiling their results, including Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada, CrowdStrike, Snowflake, National Bank of Canada, HP Inc, Dell, Marvell, Ulta Beauty, and Alibaba.