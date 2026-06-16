US markets are trading in mixed directions on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ease and oil prices continue to fall, all while investors await the Fed's monetary policy decision tomorrow evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new all-time intraday high, while SpaceX crossed a symbolic milestone by surpassing Amazon in terms of market capitalization.

As of 5:10 p.m. CET, the S&P 500 is down slightly by 0.1%, the Nasdaq 100 has slipped 0.7%, while the Dow Jones is up 0.6%.



SpaceX shares surged over 9%, driven by the announcement of its acquisition of software company Anysphere for $60bn. This acquisition is intended to strengthen SpaceX's presence in the enterprise artificial intelligence market and is fueling investor enthusiasm for the stock. The company's market capitalization has just overtaken that of Amazon, reaching $2,850bn compared to $2,650bn for Amazon.



Despite these spectacular gains, the S&P 500 technology sector fell 0.5%, pausing after the strong rebound recorded in the previous session. Markets had already rallied sharply during the prior session following statements from US President Donald Trump, who said that a preliminary agreement to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran had been signed.



Investor attention is now turning towards the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, expected on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rates within a range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Markets will particularly follow the first comments from Kevin Warsh in his role as Fed Chair. He is expected to address inflation, employment and the economic outlook.



Amongst stocks moving the market, reports indicate that Qualcomm is in discussions to acquire Tenstorrent, an artificial intelligence chip startup, for between $8bn and $10bn.



Robinhood announced it is cutting 10% of its permanent workforce and closing all currently open job requisitions.



Yum! Brands announced the signing of definitive agreements for the sale of Pizza Hut for a total of $2.7bn. The pizza chain, excluding its operations in mainland China, will be sold to LongRange Capital, a private equity firm that emphasizes a customer-centric approach and operational excellence.