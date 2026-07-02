Second-quarter earnings season begins in earnest the week of July 13, with about 100 major European and American companies set to report. PepsiCo gets an early turn on Thursday, July 9, which may not sound like the opening act of a grand market reckoning, but investors will take what they can get. After record highs at the end of the second quarter, equities have entered July looking a little restless. This morning, futures are in the green after June non-farm payroll data.

Today's U.S. jobs report was mixed. The economy added 57,000 jobs in June, well below the 110,000 expected by economists. The unemployment rate came in at 4.2%, slightly better than forecasts, but the broader message was clear enough: the labor market is cooling. Wall Street had been bracing for at least one more Federal Reserve rate hike this year: a softer jobs number makes that path less obvious.

The market reaction was predictable, and not entirely irrational. A weaker labor market reduces the pressure on the Fed to tighten further. Kevin Warsh, the new Fed chairman, is trying to occupy the narrow space between political pressure and market wishful thinking. Donald Trump wants lower borrowing costs. Investors want a Fed that is tough enough to reassure bond markets but gentle enough not to ruin the party. Warsh, in his second public appearance since taking office, offered both sides just enough to keep them from throwing furniture. He said inflation risks have eased, but he also reaffirmed the Fed's 2% goal and avoided promising easier policy.

That may be the most important part of his early message. Warsh does not seem eager to revive the old habit of telling markets exactly what the Fed plans to do next. No grand forward guidance, no neat policy roadmap, no friendly handrail for traders. Instead, he appears willing to respond to financial conditions, especially the yield curve. Markets have liked that so far. Treasury yields have fallen since his first remarks, a detail Warsh himself was careful to mention. Central bankers rarely point at bond yields by accident.

For equities, this has created a strange but familiar setup. Bad economic news is good, until it is bad. A weaker payrolls report helps if it lowers the odds of rate hikes. It hurts if it signals that the economy is losing momentum too quickly. Today, investors are choosing the first interpretation. The second one can be scheduled for later.

The bigger problem is that the market's leadership still looks narrow. Semiconductors remain the main driver of daily index moves, even after the sector's wild run in the second quarter. The Philadelphia semiconductor index had just posted its best quarterly performance on record, up nearly 88%, before dropping more than 6% on Wednesday.

The selloff showed how dependent major indexes have become on the chip trade. In Asia, the technology-heavy Nikkei fell sharply while Japan's broader TOPIX rose. South Korea's KOSPI, with fewer counterweights to tech giants, suffered much more. Taiwan also slipped, weighed down by its exposure to TSMC. Australia and India, with more traditional market structures, held up better.

In the U.S., the split has become almost mechanical. When chip stocks fall, software often rebounds. Yesterday, that helped limit the damage in the Nasdaq 100 and kept the S&P 500's decline modest. Investors have turned artificial intelligence into an internal rotation trade: chips versus software, hardware versus platforms, picks and shovels versus the companies still trying to explain how AI will improve margins without also improving headcount reductions.

Meta added another twist by announcing plans to build a cloud infrastructure business, effectively renting out spare computing capacity. The stock jumped 8.8%, because the market enjoys a good AI monetization story almost as much as it enjoys pretending it is not paying too much for one. The obvious concern is competition. Meta would be entering a field already crowded with large, well-funded players. Spare capacity is useful. Turning it into a profitable cloud business is another matter.

Meanwhile, indirect talks between the United States and Iran have not yet produced clear progress toward a lasting settlement. Still, oil prices have retreated as negotiations continue and maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf shows signs of recovery.

This leaves investors with three questions for the days ahead. First, is the labor market cooling in a manageable way or starting to crack? Second, will the June CPI report on July 14 confirm that inflation is easing, or spoil the softer-rates narrative? Third, can earnings season broaden the rally beyond semiconductors and a handful of AI-adjacent winners?

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: the trade balance in Australia, the inflation rate in Switzerland, the change in unemployment in Spain, the unemployment rate in Italy and the euro zone. In the United States: initial jobless claims, non-farm payrolls, average hourly earnings month over month and year over year, the unemployment rate, and the participation rate. Also on tap: the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI in Canada, and factory orders in the United States. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.942

: 100.942 Gold : 4,067

: 4,067 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $70.46 ( WTI ) $67.16

: $70.46 ( ) $67.16 United States 10 years : 4.50%

: 4.50% BITCOIN: 61,300

In corporate news:

Nvidia introduces a revenue-sharing model for cloud computing infrastructure.



Google loses its legal challenge against the European Union's 4.7 billion dollar fine for anticompetitive practices on Android.



U.S. in talks with AI companies for voluntary model standards, according to the Financial Times.



Amazon and Microsoft lobby the EU to weaken data center climate regulations.

SpaceX could theoretically represent up to 700 billion dollars in additional stock for the market to absorb in the coming months as its free float approaches 40% by year-end.



Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year-on-year in June.

Apple is in talks to buy memory chips from two Chinese companies. The group is also planning new iPad Pro models and a redesigned entry-level MacBook Pro for 2027.

Constellation Brands has reported quarterly results that beat expectations but failed to reassure investors.

Musk denies a WSJ report about a prototype AI phone from SpaceX.

Lockheed Martin has secured a $347.5m contract with the US Army.

Viper Energy has finalized the acquisition of Riverbend in a cash-and-shares deal.

TP ICAP has finalized the acquisition of Vantage Capital Markets.

Tesla.

China is restricting certain shipments of iron ore from Fortescue amid tensions in negotiations, according to Reuters.

Alibaba will pay $600m to settle a US investigation into the sale of medicines.

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