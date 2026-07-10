The semiconductor trade has regained control of the market, though control may be too generous a word for a sector that has spent the week swinging between sharp selloffs and equally sharp recoveries. Today's session is centered on SK Hynix, whose Nasdaq debut is testing whether investors still have room in their portfolios, and their imaginations, for another very large AI-related bet. The South Korean memory-chip maker raised roughly $26.5 billion by selling American depositary shares at $149 each. It is the largest U.S. listing by a foreign company and, following SpaceX's debut last month, the second enormous share sale in a remarkably short period.

Demand was more than seven times greater than the number of shares available. That suggests investors submitted orders worth at least $185 billion. For a semiconductor rally that was supposedly losing momentum, this is an unusually energetic way to take a break.

SK Hynix intends to use the proceeds to expand production, build fabrication plants in South Korea, and buy advanced extreme-ultraviolet lithography equipment. In other words, the company is not merely taking advantage of enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. It is converting that enthusiasm into more factories, more machines, and more chips.

AI valuations can sometimes feel detached from the physical world, but memory chips are very real components of data centers. The appetite for high-bandwidth memory has helped make SK Hynix one of the central suppliers in the AI infrastructure boom. Its listing gives American investors direct access to that story at a moment when they remain willing to pay generously for it.

Still, today's debut arrives after a difficult stretch for the industry. Memory-chip shares have retreated from their highs, while concerns about stretched valuations and profit-taking have brought back volatility. Intel fell around 3% before the opening, and Micron slipped after gaining 4.5% yesterday. The market clearly loves semiconductors. It simply prefers to express that love through frequent arguments.

The Kospi rose 2.5% today, while the Kosdaq jumped 5.5%, supported by the global chip rally and the SK Hynix listing. South Korea's strength is not limited to technology. The country also completed its largest euro-denominated foreign-exchange stabilization bond sale, raising €1.7 billion at record-low spreads. Meanwhile, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering won a 469.9 billion-won order for six product carriers from a Middle Eastern customer, pushing its shares more than 4% higher.

Those developments reinforce a broader point about the Korean market. The current rally is heavily tied to chips, but it is also supported by industrial exports, shipbuilding, and strong access to international capital.

The problem for U.S. investors is that semiconductors are not the only force shaping today's session. Wall Street futures are mixed today, with the Dow Jones up 0.2%, the S&P 500 virtually flat and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.3%. The Middle East has returned to the market's list of concerns after Iranian forces attacked U.S. military infrastructure in Gulf states on Thursday. The strikes followed American attacks on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces.

The renewed escalation has revived fears about oil prices and inflation. Earlier in the week, crude approached $80 a barrel after Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was over and the United States and Iran resumed exchanging strikes. Prices later eased as tensions appeared to calm and technical discussions reportedly continued between the two sides.

The conflict has become difficult for investors to price because every period of apparent restraint can be interrupted by another military exchange. Oil's retreat suggests the market still believes both governments would prefer negotiations to a broader war. That assumption may be reasonable. It is not the same as having a reliable forecast.

The Federal Reserve is trying to look beyond the daily moves. New York Fed President John Williams said he did not expect the conflict to produce a lasting rise in energy prices through the end of the year. Investors are less relaxed. Markets are now pricing at least one quarter-point rate increase before the end of 2026, reflecting concern that higher energy costs could keep inflation elevated.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week, giving lawmakers and investors another opportunity to examine how the central bank sees the balance between inflation, growth, and geopolitical risk. That makes Delta Air Lines' outlook especially useful. The airline forecast third-quarter profit above expectations, sending its shares higher. Delta sits directly at the intersection of consumer demand and energy costs. Healthy bookings suggest households are still traveling, while management's guidance indicates that fuel and geopolitical uncertainty have not yet overwhelmed the business.

Next week's earnings season will test how much optimism is justified. Analysts expect S&P 500 profits to rise 24% from a year earlier, largely because of technology companies. That is an impressive forecast, but it also leaves little room for ordinary results. When expectations become this high, merely doing well can look suspiciously like failure.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: consumer confidence in Switzerland will be followed by monthly industrial production in Italy; In Canada, the unemployment rate, participation rate, employment change, as well as full-time and part-time employment changes will be released. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.637

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: 4,097 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $76.32 ( WTI ) $71.91

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