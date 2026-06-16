Wall Street Mixed as Dow Hits Record and SpaceX Overtakes Amazon

U.S. markets are trading without a clear direction on Tuesday, balanced by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a continued decline in oil prices, while awaiting the Fed's monetary policy decision tomorrow evening. The Dow Jones reached a new intraday record high, while SpaceX hit a symbolic milestone by surpassing Amazon in market capitalization.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/16/2026 at 11:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of 5:10 p.m. Paris time, the S&P 500 is down slightly by 0.1%, the Nasdaq 100 has slipped 0.7%, while the Dow Jones is up 0.6%.



SpaceX shares surged more than 9%, driven by the announcement of the acquisition of software company Anysphere for $60bn. This acquisition aims to strengthen SpaceX's presence in the enterprise artificial intelligence market and is fueling investor enthusiasm for the stock. The company's market capitalization has just surpassed that of Amazon, reaching $2,850bn compared to $2,650bn for Amazon.



Despite these spectacular gains, the S&P 500 technology sector fell 0.5%, pausing after the strong rebound recorded in the previous session. Markets had already rallied sharply during the prior session following statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who indicated that a preliminary agreement intended to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran had been signed.



Investor attention is now shifting toward the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, expected on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rates within a range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Markets will particularly follow the first comments from Kevin Warsh as Fed Chair. He is expected to address inflation, employment, and the economic outlook.



Among the stocks driving the session, reports indicate that Qualcomm is in talks to acquire Tenstorrent, an artificial intelligence chip startup, for an amount between $8bn and $10bn.



Robinhood announced it is cutting 10% of its permanent workforce and closing all currently open job positions.



Yum! Brands announced the signing of definitive agreements for the sale of Pizza Hut for a total of $2.7bn. The pizza chain, excluding mainland China, will be sold to LongRange Capital, a private equity firm that emphasizes a customer-centric approach and operational excellence.