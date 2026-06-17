Wall Street: Mixed Performance 48 Hours Ahead of 'Quadruple Witching'

With only two days remaining before the 'quadruple witching' session (as Friday will be a holiday), the tech sector is losing some momentum: the 'SOXX' dropped -5.9% to 591.24, after peaking at a record $629.64 at the very start of the session. The Nasdaq-100, which posted a +20% annual gain the previous day, could still reach 30,540 by Thursday evening.

Published on 06/16/2026 at 07:03 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Wall Street ended on a mixed note, though optimism generally prevailed as the 'VIX' retreated another -1.5% to finish below 16.00, despite a slight 0.6% decline in the S&P 500 (to 7,511).

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq-100 dropped -1.9% (following a +3.1% surge the day before), but optimists will focus on the Dow Jones' brilliant record-breaking double: hitting 52,190 intraday and closing at the symbolic 50,003 mark.



Special mention goes once again to SpaceX, which reached a new peak of $225.64 (+14% intraday) before closing at $201.8 (+4.8%).

At $225, SpaceX was up +66% from its IPO price with a market capitalization exceeding $3,000bn, making it the fourth-largest company globally, trailing only Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft (nearly reaching parity with the latter).



Wall Street's caution can be attributed to the feeling that much of the good news is already priced in: from this perspective, the 'WTI' slide back toward $76.5 has already been 'priced in' at least 25 times since April 8 following Donald Trump's 'premature' announcements.



Investor attention tomorrow will focus on the first press conference by Kevin Warsh, the new head of the Federal Reserve (Fed): there appears to be zero suspense regarding a status quo on monetary policy (with benchmark rates maintained in a range between 3.50% and 3.75%)... and he is expected to justify this decision by citing opposing forces: on one hand, inflation trending toward a 5% annual rate, and on the other, a deterioration in employment (though not yet obvious) and a weakening economic outlook.



One of the major issues in the coming days is the Bank of Japan's stance following its interest rate hike (raised by +0.25% to 1.00% for the first time since 1995): the sharp rise in the Japanese 10-year yield (+10bps to 2.6700%) had no real impact on exchange rates this Tuesday.

If the Yen falls back below 161/$, the BoJ will be forced to intervene and support its currency by selling T-Bonds... at the worst possible time for the United States, which is heading straight toward $40,000bn in debt, with refinancing costs exceeding $1,300bn/year.