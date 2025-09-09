The New York Stock Exchange is expected to continue its upward trend from Tuesday morning as it awaits the release of new employment data, which could confirm the slowdown in the US labor market and validate the scenario of three Fed rate cuts by the end of the year.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the main New York indices were up 0.1% to 0.2%, signaling a cautiously bullish start to the session.



Expected at 10:00 a.m., the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) annual revision of employment figures for the period from April 2024 to March 2025 could reveal figures well below the initial estimates.



Economists' forecasts point to a potentially significant downward revision for the period from April 2024 to March 2025, with market expectations ranging from 500,000 to 800,000 jobs, in the wake of the disappointing figures recently released by the Department of Labor.



'Three factors are particularly significant,' Tiffany Wilding, an economist at Pimco, recently pointed out.



'A decline in immigration, which reduces both labor supply and demand; higher tariffs, which companies are managing by reducing labor costs and margins rather than increasing consumer prices; and layoffs in the public sector, which began at the federal level and have now spread to public sector jobs,' she said.



The report could further reinforce expectations of upcoming rate cuts, with some observers beginning to take more seriously the possibility of an aggressive 50 basis point reduction in the cost of borrowing at the end of next week's FOMC meeting.



From a market perspective, a sharp downward revision in job creation should translate into a weaker dollar, lower yields, and higher gold prices.



"The stockmarket reaction is not as clear," warned teams at online broker XTB. "While a decline in employment would lead to lower interest rates, which is favorable for equities, signs of recession are not as positive for the market," it points out.



On Friday, investors were already seeing the glass as half empty after the release of weaker-than-expected August employment figures, pointing to a sharp slowdown in activity in the US.



Another highlight of the day will be Oracle's quarterly results, due to be released in the evening, which will be closely watched to gauge the vitality of corporate technology investment.



While the enterprise software publisher has fallen 7% over the past month, its performance will need to be well above expectations and its AI narrative very encouraging in order to justify a rebound in its share price, analysts warn.