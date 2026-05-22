Stocks are moving higher. The Dow is building on Thursday's record close, the S&P 500 is on track for an eighth straight weekly gain: its best run since late 2023. Tech shares are again doing much of the work. Bond yields have eased after a rough stretch. And investors are preparing for a long Memorial Day weekend, which usually encourages a bit of housekeeping, a bit of caution, and a bit of pretending nobody will check their phone on Monday.

The immediate driver is the possible path toward ending the nearly three-month conflict between the United States and Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran to discuss proposals aimed at ending the war. Investors have taken some comfort from the fact that talks continue at all.

The problem is that the hardest issues remain unresolved. Washington and Tehran are still divided over Iran's uranium stockpile, uranium enrichment, and control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's leadership has signaled that it wants to keep its stockpiles, while Tehran is still working on a toll system in Hormuz. These are not small details.

That explains why oil is not behaving as if peace is around the corner, although it did fall substantially. Brent crude is trading around $103 to $104 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate is near $96. For now, bond yields are giving stocks some breathing room. The 10-year Treasury yield has slipped, hovering around the mid-4.5% range after rising earlier in the week.

And investors are very excited about chips again. The AI trade has regained force after wobbling earlier in the week. Nvidia's quarterly forecast was strong, though the stock slipped Thursday and only edged higher today. It helped lift the broader semiconductor group. AMD, Marvell, Broadcom, Intel, GlobalFoundries, D-Wave Quantum, and others are benefiting from renewed appetite for anything tied to computing power, data centers, and AI infrastructure.

The market's AI enthusiasm has several sources. UBS raised its year-end 2026 target for the S&P 500 to 7,900 from 7,500, citing resilient consumer spending and enormous demand for data-center infrastructure. Lenovo also added fuel to the story, reporting its fastest revenue growth in years and saying AI-related revenue accounted for 38% of total sales. The company now aims to reach $100 billion in annual revenue within two years.

Then there is the speculative side of the AI boom. Investors are watching for huge public offerings from SpaceX, eventually OpenAI, and perhaps later Anthropic. Reports that Anthropic may have reached positive operating profit earlier than expected have helped shift the conversation. If true, it suggests that at least some AI companies may not be bottomless spending machines dressed up as the future.

Elsewhere, Kevin Warsh is being sworn in as Fed chair at the White House, taking over from Jerome Powell. The symbolism is hard to miss: the last Fed chair sworn in there was Alan Greenspan in 1987. Warsh arrives with markets hoping for rate cuts, the White House clearly preferring them, and inflation still capable of ruining the party.

In corporate news, Workday shares jumped after the company beat expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit. Take-Two rose after confirming the November 19 launch date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Estée Lauder surged after merger talks with Spain's Puig ended, while Puig shares fell sharply in Europe. Deckers Outdoor showed strong demand for Hoka shoes, though its shares pulled back.

Today's economic highights:

On the agenda today: the monthly and yearly retail sales in the United Kingdom; the GfK consumer confidence and Ifo business climate in Germany; business confidence in France; foreign direct investment in China; final and preliminary monthly retail sales as well as retail sales excluding autos in Canada; in the United States, the final Michigan consumer sentiment index and the Fed Waller speech. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.302

: 99.302 Gold : $4,515

: $4,515 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $105.75 ( WTI ) $98.78

: $105.75 ( ) $98.78 United States 10 years : 4.56%

: 4.56% BITCOIN: $77,208

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: