As investors wait for more clarity on the state of negotiations with Iran, they are treading carefully on Wall Street. Just after the market opened in New York, the Dow Jones was up 0.5%, ahead of the S&P 500 (+0.2%). The Nasdaq was lagging and was just holding at break-even.

What is the real state of the negotiations between Washington and Tehran? Last week, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance announced a "historic breakthrough" after the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran. The deal was quickly challenged by Tehran, which argues that Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon violate the peace terms.



A new round of talks was held in Switzerland, "in a positive and constructive atmosphere," Iran's Irna news agency said, with "promising progress," including the creation of a mechanism designed to continue technical discussions.



Sharp pullback in crude prices



The Strait of Hormuz, which has been the focus of market attention since the start of the conflict, remains heavily congested: only 12 vessels crossed the passage over the past 24 hours, according to sites specializing in maritime traffic tracking. Bloomberg nevertheless reports that three Iranian supertankers under U.S. sanctions, which left Kharg Island carrying 6 million barrels of crude, managed to transit the strait.

Against this backdrop, oil prices are sharply lower, with Brent down 4.1% to $78.1 a barrel and WTI down 3.7% to $74.8.



By contrast, several media outlets are reporting an explosion at Ras Laffan, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export site in Qatar. The incident, which reportedly left more than 70 people injured or missing, is said to have occurred during an attempt to restart operations at the Barzan facility.

"The explosion comes at the exact moment Qatar was trying to capitalize on the strait's reopening to restart its exports," said Frédéric Lorec, an oil analyst at AlphaValue.



In his view, Barzan's failure to restart is preventing the other units at the site from being brought back online, including the LNG export trains. A return to 50% to 80% of capacity would require at least another month, and the incident raises questions about the true condition of the infrastructure, the specialist added.



As a result, while "the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran is important, it does not solve all the problems on the ground," Christopher Dembik, investment strategy adviser at Pictet Asset Management (AM), noted this morning.

Despite the easing in oil prices, the bank continues to expect an inflation peak toward the end of the summer, followed by a much more disinflationary path by 2027.



Central banks remain vigilant



Beyond the energy story, investors are still watching the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. "This view is now broadly shared by the consensus. Where we diverge more is on the trajectory of U.S. monetary policy. We believe investors are underestimating the possibility of a relatively quick return of rate cuts in the United States," he said.



For now, 63.7% of investors are betting the Federal Reserve will hold rates at its next meeting on July 29, while the rest of the market is pricing in a 25-basis-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.



On the data front, today's U.S. calendar is simply empty. We will have to wait until tomorrow for the June manufacturing and composite PMI readings, then Wednesday for oil inventory levels as well as U.S. home sales.