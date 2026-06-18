Wall Street returned to positive territory this Thursday as investors welcomed an interim agreement reached between Washington and Tehran, betting on a lasting easing of Middle East tensions. At mid-session, the S&P 500 is up 1%, the Dow Jones has gained 0.5%, while the Nasdaq 100 is trading 2.1% higher.

The previous day, markets ended lower after pricing in the possibility of further interest rate hikes in the United States. Kevin Warsh emphasized the need to maintain pressure against inflation, while several Federal Reserve officials suggested that an additional increase in benchmark rates remained on the table.



According to the CME Group FedWatch tool, markets now assign a 50% probability to a 25bp hike as early as September, up from just 27% on Wednesday prior to the central bank meeting.



Simultaneously, the United States and Iran released the text of an interim agreement extending the ceasefire concluded in April by an additional 60 days. This period is intended to allow both countries to continue negotiations toward a definitive peace agreement.



This diplomatic breakthrough contributed to a further decline in oil prices, which are now trading at their lowest level in over three months. This easing of energy prices fuels hope that inflation can continue to slow without requiring further monetary tightening by the Fed.



US markets are thus on track to close a second consecutive week in the green before Wall Street shuts on Friday for Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.



On the economic front, the latest statistics from the Labor Department showed a decrease in the number of new unemployment claims last week. Layoffs remain limited, confirming the persistent strength of the American labor market.



Among the session's primary movers, Intel is posting one of the market's best performances with a jump of nearly 8%. The stock is benefiting from statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed that Apple has agreed to collaborate with the semiconductor manufacturer to design and produce its chips in the United States.



In the private equity sector, EQT announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exolaunch from its founder, Dmitriy Sternharz. The company specializes in space mission management, satellite integration, and deployment technologies.



Conversely, Accenture is tumbling approximately 16% after lowering the upper end of its annual revenue forecast, an announcement that disappointed investors despite solid earnings results.



Take-Two Interactive is up 3.5% after revealing the pre-order opening date for GTA 6 along with the official artwork for the highly anticipated next installment of the franchise.



Finally, Smith & Wesson is soaring 17% after reporting quarterly revenue that exceeded expectations, driven by an improvement in its Q4 business activity.