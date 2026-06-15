Wall Street rallies on Washington-Tehran accord, oil prices tumble

U.S. markets finished sharply higher on Monday following the announcement of an agreement between the United States and Iran to end hostilities between the two nations. This development also triggered a steep decline in oil prices, as investors cheered the upcoming reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In this environment, the S&P 500 rose 1.65% to 7,554.2 points, the Dow Jones gained 0.92% to 51,671 points, and the Nasdaq 100 surged 3.06% to 30,543.9 points.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/15/2026 at 04:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that a deal with Iran had been "finalized" and that he had authorized the immediate lifting of the blockade surrounding Iranian ports. In a separate social media post, he specified that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened for minesweeping operations as soon as the official peace agreement is signed this Friday in Switzerland.



The announcement fueled a rally in equity markets while weighing heavily on energy prices. U.S. crude fell by nearly 5%, bringing WTI barrels to approximately $81. Investors are anticipating a gradual return to normal energy flows in a region that remains strategic for global supply.



Market attention now shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Traders widely expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged following Wednesday's decision. According to the CME FedWatch tool, this would mark the central bank's fourth consecutive pause.



On the economic front, data released by the Fed showed that U.S. industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace in May. A slowdown in the manufacturing of non-durable goods weighed on overall activity, despite improvements observed in the mining sector.



Among the session's major movers, SpaceX once again captured investor attention. Following a strong performance during its first day of trading on Friday, the stock gained an additional 19.6% on Monday, extending the enthusiasm surrounding the largest initial public offering in history.



In the media sector, Fox announced the acquisition of Roku for approximately $22bn. The deal will create a combined media and technology group boasting one of the largest streaming platforms in the United States. However, investors greeted the news with caution: Fox shares fell 15.22%, marking the steepest decline on the S&P 500. Roku shares slipped 1.92%.



Salesforce also made headlines by announcing the acquisition of Fin, a specialist in conversational agents for customer relations and a leader in its market. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.6bn.



Finally, Tripadvisor indicated that it has sold TheFork, its European online restaurant reservation platform, to American Express for $700m.



Investors will also have to navigate a shortened trading calendar this week. U.S. markets will remain closed on Friday in observance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.