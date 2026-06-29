Markets are treating the U.S.-Iran pause as permission to breathe again: oil is back near $72, stock futures are higher, and the Strait of Hormuz has been downgraded from global panic button to unresolved risk. That gives Wall Street room to return to its other obsession: deciding which parts of the AI trade still deserve the hype, and which ones simply got too crowded.

After several days of strikes between the United States and Iran, the two sides have agreed to halt further attacks and return to talks. That is enough for investors to put the oil shock back in the drawer, though probably not far enough to forget where they left it.

The immediate market logic is simple. Brent crude is hovering just above $72 a barrel, far below the levels reached when the Strait of Hormuz looked at risk of becoming the world's most expensive traffic jam. A U.S. official has said vessels should now move freely through the area. For now, the worst-case scenario has been postponed, and markets are treating that as good news.

That explains why U.S. stock futures are higher today, with the Nasdaq set for a rebound after a rough week. It also explains why oil is only edging up despite the weekend's renewed tension.

The timing is useful. Last week was ugly for the parts of the market most exposed to artificial intelligence. The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 4%, its second-biggest weekly drop of the year. ON Semiconductor, one of the favorites of the AI trade, lost almost a quarter of its value in five sessions. Other semiconductor names were hit as investors took profits, questioned valuations, and rediscovered the ancient financial art of selling something that has gone up too much.

The exception was memory. Micron's strong results helped keep that corner of the chip market in favor, and investors now seem to have decided that memory suppliers are the latest indispensable piece of the AI buildout. This has become a familiar pattern. First Nvidia wore the crown, then the hyperscalers, then hardware suppliers, photonics companies, power providers, and now memory chips. The AI trade has not disappeared. It has just become more selective.

The Bank for International Settlements added a useful warning over the weekend, noting that the AI investment boom could run into supply bottlenecks, fierce competition, and the kind of overbuilding that has marked previous boom-and-bust cycles. That does not mean AI is a bubble, but it does mean investors are being asked to separate real demand from the market's habit of turning every promising technology into a crowded dinner party.

The rotation last week showed where some of that money went. Healthcare, insurance, and consumer staples performed well in the United States, the sort of defensive trio investors reach for when the party gets a little too loud. Software also caught a bid after months of being treated as AI's collateral damage. Europe, meanwhile, held up better than the United States, partly because the Stoxx Europe 600 is less exposed to the most stretched AI names and more sensitive to lower energy prices.

Today's session will test whether that rotation was a pause or the start of something broader. Tech is recovering in early trading, with Nvidia up premarket and European technology stocks outperforming. In Europe, STMicroelectronics, SAP, and ASML are helping offset weakness in banks, autos, luxury, miners, and defense names such as Babcock.

The bigger test comes later in the week. The U.S. jobs calendar is unusually compressed because markets are closed Friday for Independence Day. Job openings arrive Tuesday, ADP private payrolls and Challenger job cuts on Wednesday, and the June nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday, alongside weekly jobless claims. That employment report will matter even more than usual because investors have sharply revised their view of the Federal Reserve.

The European Central Bank will also be in focus, with its annual forum in Sintra running from Monday to Wednesday. Oil, inflation, and rate volatility will dominate the conversation. Lower energy prices reduce the risk of a nasty growth shock, but they do not automatically give central bankers permission to relax. Inflation is still not falling fast enough to make hawks disappear, and central bankers are not famous for vanishing quietly.

The big corporate news today is that Comcast announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies, separating NBCUniversal and Sky from its broadband, wireless, and cable operations. The move gives both sides a cleaner story for investors: Comcast can focus on connectivity, while NBCUniversal gets more freedom to compete in streaming, studios, sports, theme parks, and media deals.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: housing starts in Japan; preliminary inflation rate YoY and MoM in Spain; in the United Kingdom, BoE consumer credit, mortgage lending, and mortgage approvals; economic sentiment in the Euro Area; business confidence in Spain; RBA Kent's speech in Australia; Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index in the United States; ECB President Lagarde's speech in the Euro Area. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.000

: 101.000 Gold : 4,048

: 4,048 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $72.57 ( WTI ) $70.17

: $72.57 ( ) $70.17 United States 10 years : 4.38%

: 4.38% BITCOIN: 59,897

In corporate news:

Firmus Technologies, backed by Nvidia, partners with DayOne to build an AI data center campus in Indonesia.

Amazon Prime Day offers a glimpse into U.S. consumer spending amid persistent inflation concerns.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg asks the company to explore working with prediction market platforms Polymarket and Kalshi, according to the New York Times.



JPMorgan Chase's succession process takes shape as insiders confirm the transition is underway.

Apple is seeking approval from Washington to source memory chips from China's CXMT, according to the FT.

SpaceX will be added to the Nasdaq 100 index on July 7, the Nasdaq stock exchange confirmed.

Comcast announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies

Google is restricting Meta's access to its Gemini artificial intelligence models, according to the FT.

Firmus Technologies has reached an agreement with Nvidia for access to AI.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has closed its investigation into the power steering systems of 376,000 Tesla vehicles.

Zuckerberg has asked Meta to explore a collaboration with Polymarket and Kalshi, according to the NYT.

SpaceX and Charter are considering a partnership in mobile telephony in the United States, according to Bloomberg News.

The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its criminal investigation into Abbott regarding its infant formula plant, according to the WSJ.

AES shareholders have approved its acquisition by Global Infrastructure Partners and a consortium led by EQT.

Williams Companies is in talks to acquire Momentum Midstream for $5.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are reportedly preparing to invest $1,300 billion over ten years, according to Bloomberg.

A Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia, killing 14 people.

Kunlunxin, Baidu's AI chip subsidiary, is reportedly targeting a $50 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to The Information.

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