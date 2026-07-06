Wall Street reopens, stagflation fears fade

Investors are back on Wall Street after a long weekend tied to Independence Day celebrations. And confidence is broadly holding up, with the Nasdaq up 1.07%, ahead of the S&P 500 (+0.51%). The Dow Jones, however, is lagging and down 0.26%.

A little under two hours after the opening bell on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite is posting the strongest gain among U.S. indexes, led in particular by Western Digital Corp. (+10.64%), AMD (+9.66%) and Arista Networks (+9.61%).



Investors continue to digest the latest data pointing to more robust-than-expected growth in the United States, while inflation is in line with expectations. Final first-quarter 2026 GDP was revised to an annualized +2.1%, versus +1.6% expected, while core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, came in at +3.4%, in line with forecasts.



At Pictet AM, the team is welcoming signs that the "stagflation" scenario is receding. "You don't get GDP growth of +2.1% and income growth of +0.7% in a stagflationary environment," Christopher Dembik, investment strategy adviser at the asset manager, noted this morning.



For their part, Deutsche Bank analysts believe U.S. markets are still carrying high valuations, while international equities are beginning to regain momentum after many years of lagging behind.



"The U.S. economy remains solid, but marked by imbalances, notably around inequality and access to housing," the bank explains in substance, while also warning about rising global public deficits, yen weakness, climate-related risks and the geopolitical backdrop.



An eye on the Middle East...



On that front, negotiations are for now at a standstill with Iran due to the state funeral of Ali Khamenei. While the Republic is highlighting an "unprecedented ceremony and remarkable cohesion," with "millions of people" attending the funeral, it is worth recalling that it is taking place more than four months after the ayatollah's death, a highly unusual scenario given Shiite Islamic tradition.



Tehran appears to be using the current ceasefire to bury its leader without unnecessarily exposing its new command structure. In a sign of the Islamic Republic's caution, Mojtaba Khamenei, whom some say is injured, has still not appeared in public since his father's death.



In this context, WTI is hovering around $68.5 a barrel (+0.4%), as seven OPEC+ members on Saturday announced an increase in production of 188,000 barrels per day starting in August, the fifth consecutive hike. Their next meeting is scheduled for August 2.



"We nonetheless believe the real impact of this announcement, like the previous three made during the war, remains limited," said Frédéric Lorec, an oil analyst at AlphaValue. Indeed, "These additional volumes will only have an effect once they can actually leave the Gulf under normal export conditions, which is still not the case," he said.



According to AlphaValue, the quota hike is above all a political signal. Oil prices will depend mainly on the normalization of exports via the Gulf and the volume of oil actually produced, more than on the cartel's decision itself.



... and the other on the markets



Elsewhere in the news, Lockheed Martin (-1.43%) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ultra Maritime, a specialist in undersea and anti-submarine warfare systems, for $3.45bn. The company develops sonar systems, acoustic buoys, torpedo defense systems, radars and autonomous maritime detection platforms.



Microsoft (-1.54%) announced it is cutting 4,800 jobs, about 2.1% of its workforce, as part of a new restructuring phase launched after a voluntary retirement program.



Broadcom (+4.86%) is starting the week on the right foot with a 6% gain to $382 on Wall Street, cheered after an encouraging update to the semiconductor supplier's business outlook for the coming years.



TeraWulf (+14.31%) announced it has signed a 20-year lease with Anthropic to operate an artificial intelligence-dedicated data center in Kentucky. Located in Hawesville, the facility will have capacity of about 400 MW, with a phased ramp-up expected to begin in the second half of 2027.



Finally, Micron (+4.18%) is posting a sharp gain on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange after announcing it has secured a contract with Ford to supply chips in the United States.



Light economic calendar



On the data front, market participants will have to make do with the ISM index, which slipped from 54.5 in May to 54 in June, versus economists' expectations of 54.2.



Finally, ahead of tomorrow's release of the U.S. trade balance, the dollar is up 0.17% against the single currency, around €0.875.