Wall Street rises, lifted by AI as investors await the first earnings reports

Wall Street's major indexes are in the green at the start of the week, supported by the solid performance of technology stocks. The semiconductor sector is regaining momentum, while investors remain focused on geopolitical developments between the United States and Iran. In this context, the S&P 500 is up 0.72% at 7,537.4 points, the Dow Jones is gaining 0.29% at 53,055.9 points and the Nasdaq 100 is advancing 1.26% to 29,697.8 points.

On the macro front, the latest data published by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) show a slowdown in inflationary pressures in the services sector. The survey also points to a contraction in activity in June, while employment rebounds after three straight months of declines, offering a mixed signal on the state of the US economy.



Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence remains a key driver for markets. South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix announced a large share offering intended to raise 43,000bn won, or about $28.07bn, to fund its investments in this rapidly expanding sector.



At the same time, Broadcom announced an extension of its partnership with Apple through 2031. The agreement calls for the development and supply of custom chips, improving the group's long-term visibility and strengthening the outlook for the semiconductor segment. Broadcom shares rose 3.73%



Earnings season will officially kick off next week with results from major US banks, which will provide an initial read on corporate health in the second quarter.



Before then, markets will closely track results from Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo, due in the coming days. In Asia, Samsung Electronics will also be in focus on Tuesday, with analysts expecting an 18-fold jump in profit, driven by the recovery in the memory market and strong AI-related demand.



On the geopolitical front, investors will continue to monitor talks between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump will also take part this week in a NATO meeting being held in Turkey, a gathering that could offer fresh signals on major international issues being watched by markets.