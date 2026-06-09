U.S. futures are rising because the market got exactly what it needed this morning: lower Middle East pressure, cheaper oil, and a fresh rebound in chip stocks. Futures were up, showing that investors are willing to step back into risk as long as the AI trade keeps working.

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday as easing tensions in the Middle East gave investors room to return to the technology trade. Dow futures were up 0.26%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.73%, with chip stocks again doing most of the heavy lifting.

The move follows a needed rebound on Monday, when the Nasdaq 100 recovered 1.6% after losing 5% over two sessions. That was not a full recovery, but it was enough to stop the selling from turning into something broader. The market's message was simple: as long as investors are willing to buy semiconductors, Wall Street can keep its balance.

The relief came from two places. First, Iran and Israel paused attacks after an appeal from Donald Trump, helping oil prices fall and reducing one of the market's most immediate risks. Second, chip stocks extended their recovery after last week's sell-off. Marvell, Broadcom and Micron all rose in premarket trading, while investors also kept an eye on Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm.

But the market's strength remains narrow. The Nasdaq had climbed more than 30% in just over two months before last week's pullback. When a trade rises that quickly, it does not take much to shake it. The broader picture is clear. Wall Street has found some support, but it has not become less dependent on a small group of stocks. Semiconductors are carrying the market because they sit at the center of the AI story. That can keep working, especially if earnings hold up and infrastructure spending continues. But it also leaves the market vulnerable to any disappointment from the same companies investors have come to rely on.

That is why tomorrow's inflation report will be closely watched by investors. A strong jobs report last Friday revived concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again this year. Higher rates are a problem for expensive growth stocks because they make future profits less valuable today.

Oil is another risk that has not gone away. Prices fell after Iran and Israel paused attacks, with Brent moving lower toward the middle of its recent range. But there is still no lasting peace agreement, the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, and Israel is continuing operations in Lebanon. .

In corporate news, SpaceX's planned listing could become one of the largest market debuts ever, with demand reportedly strong and a valuation near $1.75 trillion. OpenAI has also confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, following Anthropic's move toward public markets. The AI boom is no longer confined to private funding rounds. It is heading straight for public investors, who are enthusiastic but not always patient.

There are other stories in the market, too. Applied Digital rose after signing a 15-year lease with a U.S.-based hyperscaler for an AI data-center site, a deal expected to generate about $5.2 billion in revenue. Nuvalent surged after GSK agreed to buy the cancer-drug developer for $10.6 billion. Perrigo fell after its chief executive and president resigned following a conduct violation. Vail Resorts cut its outlook again after poor winter conditions. Mission Produce swung to a loss as avocado pricing hurt revenue and margins. Even in an AI market, avocados still get a vote.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's schedule includes: in Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index, Westpac Consumer Confidence Change, NAB Business Confidence, and the RBA Bulletin; in China, exports, imports, and the balance of trade; in Germany, exports, the balance of trade, and industrial production; in the United States, imports, exports, the balance of trade, existing home sales, and the API crude oil stock change; in Canada, the balance of trade; in the Euro Area, the speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.711

: 99.711 Gold : $4,340

: $4,340 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $89.50 ( WTI ) $92.76

: $89.50 ( ) $92.76 United States 10 years : 4.55%

: 4.55% BITCOIN: $63,320

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: