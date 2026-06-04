Broadcom was supposed to be one of the safer names in the artificial-intelligence trade. Not safe in the old-fashioned, dividend-stock sense, but safe by the current standards of Wall Street, where a company can add hundreds of billions of dollars in value because investors believe it has found a permanent seat at the AI table. But good enough suddenly wasn't.

Broadcom's latest quarter showed rising revenue and strong demand for its AI chips. In a normal market, that would be enough to earn polite applause. But this is not a normal market. The company's guidance for AI-chip revenue did not clear the very high bar investors had set, and the stock fell sharply before the opening bell. The decline was not small, either: Broadcom was down more than 15% in premarket trading, with the move erasing more than $270 billion in market value if it held through the session. In today's AI market, being good is not always good enough.

Let's not forget that Broadcom had climbed nearly 55% this quarter before the selloff. When a stock has already run that far, investors are not just buying performance, they are buying perfection. So when Broadcom kept its long-range forecast of $100 billion in AI-chip sales and delivered results that were solid but not thrilling, the stock went south.

The reaction spread quickly. Micron, AMD, Marvell, Qualcomm, Intel, and Super Micro Computer all came under pressure. Nasdaq futures led the decline, while the S&P 500 also slipped. The Dow, less exposed to the highest-flying technology trade, held up better. That split says a lot about the market right now. Investors are not running from stocks entirely, they are questioning how much they should pay for the parts of the market that have already been priced as if the future arrived early and sent an invoice.

Broadcom's stumble came at a sensitive moment. Wall Street had been enjoying a powerful rally, with the S&P 500 coming off a stretch of nine straight weekly gains and record highs.

The Middle East remains a major source of uncertainty. Reports described continued violence despite earlier ceasefire efforts involving the United States and Iran. Kuwait reported that an Iranian missile and drone strike hit its international airport, killing one person and injuring dozens more, while Iran said it had retaliated against U.S. military bases in Kuwait after earlier U.S. airstrikes. Other reports said Trump had told aides he would consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if Tehran killed American troops, while still appearing reluctant to restart a larger war.

Oil prices moved lower on Thursday, helped by signs that investors were not yet assuming the worst. Brent and West Texas Intermediate both fell, even though prices remained elevated near the mid-$90s per barrel in the reports. The war has kept attention on the Strait of Hormuz and the fragility of energy flows through the region. Gulf governments are now spending heavily on pipelines, rail corridors, storage hubs, and alternative routes to reduce dependence on that chokepoint. That may become one of the more lasting economic consequences of the conflict: a redrawn energy map.

In other corporate news, CrowdStrike reported higher fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue, yet its shares dropped after operating expenses rose. Coinbase, Robinhood, and Strategy fell as bitcoin extended its slide to its lowest intraday level since early February. Meta slipped after reports that it had delayed the release of its newest AI model to developers. Quantinuum was set to begin trading after raising $1.68 billion in an upsized IPO. SpaceX's investor roadshow was beginning ahead of a planned market debut, with hopes of raising $75 billion in a record IPO that could value the company at $1.75 trillion.

That last figure is a useful reminder of where we are. Even on a day when investors are supposedly becoming more cautious, the market is still entertaining trillion-dollar ambitions with a straight face.

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Dollar index : 99.253

: 99.253 Gold : $4,509

: $4,509 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $94.48 ( WTI ) $92.42

: $94.48 ( ) $92.42 United States 10 years : 4.46%

: 4.46% BITCOIN: $62,442

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