Wall Street is opening with one eye on AI and the other on oil, which is not exactly the calmest way to start a Tuesday. Dow futures are up 0.3%, S&P 500 futures are flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.8%, as Samsung's huge profit jump somehow managed to make investors more nervous about the chip trade, not less. After a year of spectacular gains, even great numbers now have to clear a much higher bar.

The pressure point today is the same one that has driven much of this year's market rally: artificial intelligence, and more specifically the chips that make it possible. Samsung reported a 19-fold increase in quarterly operating profit, a number that would normally be greeted with confetti. Instead, its shares fell sharply in Seoul, dragging SK Hynix lower with it and sending a chill through the broader AI supply chain.

As I often write in these columns, investors are no longer simply asking whether demand for AI chips is strong. It clearly is. They are asking whether today's extraordinary earnings can be sustained long enough to justify the trillions being poured into AI infrastructure by hyperscalers. South Korea has become the cleanest case study of this market dynamic. Samsung and SK Hynix have turned the Kospi into the world's best-performing major equity index, thanks to their dominance in memory chips, one of the hottest corners of the AI boom. Demand has surged, supply is concentrated, pricing power has exploded, and margins have reached levels that make even Nvidia's once-dazzling profitability look slightly less outrageous. Over the past year, Samsung has multiplied several times over, while SK Hynix has risen even more dramatically. In 2026, the Kospi has already climbed about 91%, after gaining 76% in 2025. That is not a market rally, that is a vertical takeoff.

The problem with vertical takeoffs is that every wobble feels important. South Korean stocks have become a magnified version of the AI trade: spectacular on the way up, brutal on the way down. A 3% move in Seoul now feels almost uneventful. If the Kospi is not swinging like a caffeinated options desk, traders may wonder whether the exchange is closed for a holiday.

Today's correction should therefore be viewed in context. Some profit-taking was inevitable after such a historic run. The fact that Samsung's exceptional results failed to lift the sector does not mean the AI boom is over. But it does show that the market has moved into a more demanding phase. Good news is no longer enough. Investors want proof that the boom can keep compounding without margins cracking, customers slowing orders, or new competitors appearing.

There are already signs of unease. Micron, Western Digital, Sandisk, Intel, Marvell, Lam Research and Applied Materials all came under pressure in premarket trading. Nvidia also weakened after reports that China's DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip. That does not immediately threaten Nvidia's dominance, but investors are closely watching what's happening there.

The next test arrives quickly. SK Hynix is preparing to begin trading in New York later this week in what is expected to be a $28 billion listing, potentially the largest U.S. IPO ever by a foreign company.

The rotation beneath the surface is also worth noting. Morgan Stanley has argued that recent weakness in semiconductor stocks may show the rally broadening, with investors shifting toward AI hyperscalers rather than abandoning the theme entirely. That would be a healthier market, at least in theory. A rally led by more than a handful of chip names is less fragile than one balanced on a few overheated memory stocks and a lot of enthusiasm.

Outside technology, the day has its own complications. Oil prices are rising again after reports of attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz, even after crude had settled back toward prewar levels. Brent moved above $73 a barrel, while WTI approached $70. For now, analysts see the upside as limited: Saudi Arabia has cut its August official selling prices, OPEC+ is still unwinding production cuts, Gulf exports are recovering, and the physical market remains well supplied. But Hormuz has a way of making even comfortable supply charts look a little too neat. That has helped energy stocks, with Shell gaining after pointing to stronger gas-trading performance.

There are still pockets of corporate action. Fiserv is rising after reports that it has discussed selling its debit-card payments infrastructure business to U.S. banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America. Rivian, by contrast, is falling after announcing a 75 million-share offering, even as it guided for second-quarter revenue above expectations. That is a classic market response: nice sales forecast, shame about the dilution.

So we're left with three questions. First, whether the AI trade can survive a shift from excitement to scrutiny. Second, whether oil can stay contained despite renewed tension near Hormuz. Third, whether the Fed minutes make investors more comfortable with the path of rates.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.690

: 100.690 Gold : 4,125.79

: 4,125.79 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $72.49 ( WTI ) $68.83

: $72.49 ( ) $68.83 United States 10 years : 4.50%

: 4.50% BITCOIN: 63,658

In corporate news:

Luxshare prices its 3 billion dollar Hong Kong listing at the top end of the pricing range.

Google invests in Proxima Fusion as the startup plans its fusion plant.

Broadcom is expanding its custom-chip partnership with Apple; SK Hynix is exploring a US listing in connection with the deal.

Meta faces USD 1.4 trillion in penalties sought by US states in a youth-safety trial.

Walmart is cutting grocery prices amid Trump's focus on planned rollbacks.

Syntiant, the AI chipmaker backed by Intel, has filed for a US IPO.

AbbVie has raised its second-quarter and full-year adjusted EPS guidance.

Alibaba has banned Anthropic AI tools over security concerns.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a USD 142.9 million US Air Force contract for software maintenance.

Robinhood's chief executive has reported strong early uptake for Trump-branded investment accounts.

Cadence is to hold its second-quarter 2026 earnings webcast.

L3Harris has been awarded a contract worth up to USD 499.6 million by the Missile Defense Agency.

Wintrust is to acquire Northern Trust's guardianship-services business.

Fiserv is exploring the sale of its debit-card network to major US banks, according to a source.

Rivian has forecast quarterly revenue above estimates.

Analyst Recommendations: