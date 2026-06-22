This week begins with investors trying to do two things at once: enjoy the rally and pretend it is not watching the Strait of Hormuz every five minutes. U.S. stocks enter Monday's session after a strong prior week, with the Nasdaq up 2.4% and technology once again doing much of the heavy lifting. The S&P 500 is comfortably above where it stood before the latest Middle East conflict began, and Europe's Stoxx 600 has already climbed back above its late-February record.

Markets have a long history of reacting sharply to geopolitical shocks, then moving on if the conflict looks contained. The awful phrase "regional conflict" does a lot of work here. It means oil routes may be disrupted, headlines may be alarming, and politicians may say things that make traders spit out their coffee. But it also means investors do not yet see a threat large enough to derail the global economy.

The latest U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland are central to that calculation. Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf completed a first round of high-level negotiations, with Pakistan and Qatar acting as mediators. The mediators described the talks as making "encouraging progress," and Washington and Tehran have reportedly agreed to a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days. They also agreed to create a mechanism aimed at ending military operations in Lebanon.

However, the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted again over the weekend after Iran declared the waterway closed following Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Donald Trump, in his usual understated diplomatic style, warned Iran on Truth Social that it should rein in its proxies or face another U.S. strike, "only harder." So yes, there is a peace process, but it comes with caps lock nearby.

Oil is the market's clearest stress test. Brent crude fell back below $80 a barrel Monday, while U.S. crude also declined. That drop suggests traders are betting that Persian Gulf oil and LNG flows will keep recovering despite the rhetoric. ING put the issue plainly: the challenge is not whether negotiators can produce optimistic language, but whether energy traffic actually keeps moving. That is where the market's optimism either gets confirmed or starts to look a little too pleased with itself.

For Monday's session, the calendar is light. There are no major U.S. economic releases, which leaves investors to trade the geopolitical headlines, oil prices, Treasury yields and the usual AI enthusiasm. The bigger test comes Thursday, when the U.S. gets a batch of important economic numbers: personal income and spending, durable goods orders, PCE inflation and the final estimate of first-quarter GDP. The PCE report matters most because it is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. A hot reading would strengthen the case for a more hawkish Fed, especially after Chair Kevin Warsh signaled last week that the next move could be a rate increase.

That is a major shift in tone. Money markets now price in a quarter-point rate hike by October, after recently placing that possibility as far out as March 2027. Reuters reported that markets were even looking for a possible 25-basis-point move in September, while the two-year Treasury yield, which tracks near-term rate expectations, climbed to its highest level since early 2025.

The dollar has benefited from that view. It rose Monday as traders bet the Fed may move sooner than expected. The euro slipped, and sterling fell as Britain's political drama deepened, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing his resignation, clearing the way for Andy Burnham.

Fed speakers will get plenty of attention this week, including New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee. Their comments may matter even more than usual because markets are trying to work out whether last week's hawkish tone was a warning or just central-banking throat-clearing.

The other major test is corporate: Micron reports Wednesday evening. The company has become one of the market's favorite ways to play the AI boom, and its shares have risen nearly 300% this year. Memory-chip stocks rallied in premarket trading Monday, with Micron and SanDisk up around 4%. SK Hynix jumped more than 5% in South Korea and is now the country's biggest capitalization. Intel also got a boost after Trump said Apple had agreed to work with the company to design and build chips in the United States.

The rest of corporate news is busy as well. FedEx reports this week, offering a read on shipping and broader economic activity. SpaceX shares slipped again after a strong public debut, putting the stock on track for a third straight decline. Apogee Therapeutics surged after AbbVie agreed to buy the biotech for $10.9 billion in cash. EasyJet's board rejected a $6.3 billion takeover offer from Castlelake. Coca-Cola is heading into a major tax fight with the IRS, with more than $20 billion at stake.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates in China; in Canada, the year-on-year and month-on-month inflation rates along with the core inflation rate; in the United States, Fed Waller's speech; in the Euro Area, consumer confidence and ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.650

: 100.650 Gold : $4,205

: $4,205 Oil (BRENT) : $ 78.61 ( WTI ) $75.43

United States 10 years : 4.49%

: 4.49% BITCOIN: $64,600

In corporate news:

John Jumper departs Google DeepMind to join Anthropic.

Chevron signs power supply deal with Microsoft for a Texas data center.

Microsoft CEO pushes for cheaper AI models while avoiding layoffs.

Eli Lilly and BioArctic sign a neurodegeneration research deal worth up to 800 MUSD.

AbbVie to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for 10.9 billion USD.

Chevron signs a 20-year power supply agreement with Microsoft for a West Texas data center.

Netflix explores additional broadcaster partnerships following its TF1 content deal.

CRH is reportedly set to acquire the U.S.-based Arcosa, according to the FT, for more than 8 MdsUSD.

AbbVie is preparing to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for 10.9 BdUSD.

Lime plans to name Uber as its lead investor for its initial public offering, according to The Information.

American researcher John Jumper is leaving Google DeepMind for Anthropic.

LG Electronics shares are soaring following the announcement that its executives are meeting with Nvidia today to discuss cooperation in the fields of physical AI and robotics.

Analyst Recommendations: