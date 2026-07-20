This week will test whether Wall Street's artificial-intelligence boom still has enough substance to support its enormous price tag. Alphabet's results on Wednesday will be the main event. Tesla, Intel, Texas Instruments, and IBM are also due to report. IBM enters the week under particular scrutiny after losing roughly a quarter of its value following a profit warning last week.

Earnings seasons have often helped the market recover from periods of uncertainty. But this time, strong results alone may not be enough. Expectations are high, and investors have become noticeably less generous toward companies that merely confirm the optimistic assumptions already embedded in their share prices.

ASML and TSMC delivered excellent results last week and received little enthusiasm in return. Samsung suffered a similar reaction a week earlier, even after reporting a nineteenfold increase in net profit. Apparently, multiplying earnings by 19 is no longer sufficient when investors were hoping for something more exciting.

The change in attitude is clearest in the semiconductor sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ended Friday more than 20% below its late-June record, officially placing it in a bear market. The Nasdaq lost more than 4% last week as the chip-stock reversal dragged the broader technology sector lower.

That does not mean investors have abandoned technology. The recent decline has been more of a rotation than a general retreat, with money moving both into other sectors and toward less exposed parts of the tech industry. Apple's brief return as the world's most valuable company captured the shift perfectly.

Nvidia ultimately finished Friday in first place by a margin of just $10 billion. But Apple's comeback was still revealing. The company is widely considered behind its largest peers in artificial intelligence and spends less on AI infrastructure than the other American megacaps. Until recently, that looked like a weakness. As doubts grow about the returns on hundreds of billions of dollars in AI investment, it is beginning to resemble financial discipline.

Apple has effectively become an AI safe haven precisely because it has written fewer blank checks. That is a strange reward for being late to the industry's biggest trend.

The reversal has already erased remarkable amounts of wealth. SpaceX has lost about $1 trillion in market value, while the chip sector's former favorites have fallen sharply from their peaks. Investors are not rejecting the long-term case for artificial intelligence. They are questioning whether every dollar spent on it deserves an immediate premium.

The answers from this week's earnings could shape trading well beyond the next few sessions. If companies show that AI spending remains far ahead of revenue generation, investors may become even less patient. That could extend the sell-off through the summer, particularly in companies whose valuations rely heavily on profits that have yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran intensified again over the weekend, leaving last month's memorandum of understanding looking increasingly irrelevant. For the past two weeks, American attacks have prompted Iranian retaliation against Gulf states, followed by further strikes in return. U.S. forces attacked Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday.

Concerns about shipping pushed Brent crude above $90 a barrel for the first time since early June. It traded around $90.67 Monday morning, up 2.9%, while West Texas Intermediate gained 2.7% to $84.74.

Higher energy prices threaten to revive inflation just as central banks prepare for their final meetings before the summer break. The European Central Bank meets Thursday after raising rates in June. No change is expected this week, but another increase remains firmly under consideration. Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the ECB to raise rates again in September.

The Federal Reserve faces a similar dilemma. Recent benign inflation data had reduced fears of an increase at its July meeting, and markets now assign only about a 12% probability to a quarter-point hike. But the implied chance of another increase in September is roughly 53%. Oil at $90 makes the Fed's job less comfortable, even if one month of higher energy prices does not automatically create a broader inflation problem.

Bond markets are already reflecting some of that concern. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to 4.567%, while the German 10-year Bund yield climbed 1 basis point to 3.165%. The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index slipped 0.1% to 97.03.

Monday's session began with an attempt to recover from last week's damage. This morning, Dow futures were up 0.4%, S&P 500 futures had gained 0.5%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were 1% higher.

Memory and storage stocks led the rebound. Western Digital, Seagate Technology, Micron Technology, and SanDisk rose between 3.2% and 4.2% before the opening bell. Domino's Pizza gained 6.5% after quarterly revenue narrowly exceeded Wall Street's expectations, proof that delivering pizzas remains a refreshingly understandable business model.

Asian stocks advanced, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 2% and China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.9%. Japanese markets were closed.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates in China; the Producer Price Index in Germany; in Canada, the monthly and yearly inflation rates along with the core yearly inflation rate. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.595

: 100.595 Gold : 4,019

: 4,019 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 90.47 ( WTI ) 82.24

: 90.47 ( ) 82.24 United States 10 years : 4.55%

: 4.55% BITCOIN: 64,013

In corporate news:

Bristol-Myers Squibb expands partnership with NVIDIA to acquire its latest AI computing system and build an AI factory for drug research.

Scribe Therapeutics prices its IPO at USD 13-15 per share for 7.15 million shares.



CPC's oil terminal infrastructure operating normally after a drone attack on the Black Sea.



Costco Wholesale to open stand-alone gas stations to boost sales.

Apple is overhauling the iPad and accelerating its AI push in the Chinese market.

SpaceX is in talks with the Pentagon to provide computing power, according to the WSJ.

Facebook and Instagram (Meta) are experiencing outages reported by users.

Walmart has appointed Kyle Kinnard as chief operating officer for the United States, replacing Kieran Shanahan.

PepsiCo is maintaining its quarterly dividend at $1.48 per share, payable on September 30.

Abbott is investigating two separate cyber incidents and states that no operations have been affected.

Boeing is considering further production increases for the 737 Max.

AerCap is in talks to purchase Boeing 787 Dreamliners, according to Bloomberg.

Today's key earnings reports: Steel Dynamics.

Analyst Recommendations: