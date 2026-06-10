The CPI report landed softly, the market did not. Inflation came in almost exactly as expected, but between shaky AI valuations, oil above $90, and fresh U.S.-Iran fighting, investors had already moved on to worrying about the rest of the menu.

May consumer prices rose 0.5% from the previous month, exactly as expected. On a yearly basis, inflation came in at 4.2%, also in line with forecasts. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy, rose 2.9% from a year earlier, again matching expectations. The small relief came in the monthly core number: up 0.2%, below the 0.3% economists had expected.

In normal times, that would have been enough for a modest sigh of relief. Inflation was not hotter than feared, although it remains high, and the core reading was a touch softer. However, U.S. futures stayed in the red even after the data: Dow futures were down 0.6%, S&P 500 futures lost 0.5%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%.This inflation data in line with forecasts doesn't trump expensive technology stocks, rising doubts about the AI boom, high oil prices, and renewed fighting between the United States and Iran. A 4.2% annual CPI rate is still too high for comfort. Core inflation at 2.9% is better, but not yet low enough to give the Fed a clean reason to start cutting rates.

The market has other problems. The first one is technology. The great AI trade is no longer moving in a straight line. Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron were all under pressure before the open, while the broader semiconductor sector has been swinging violently. The SOXX semiconductor ETF recently managed to rise sharply, fall even more sharply, and end lower in the same session.

Higher rates make that question sharper. When borrowing costs are low, investors can afford to be patient with distant profits. When rates stay high, tomorrow's earnings are worth less today. That is especially uncomfortable for companies whose valuations already assume a very bright future, preferably one with no unexpected invoices.

This is where Oracle comes: its results after the close will be treated as a test of the AI economy in the real world. Oracle sits at the crossing point of several major market themes: a traditional software business trying to prove it belongs in the AI era, a costly infrastructure push, and rising debt.

The second problem for markets is geopolitics. Renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran has brought Middle East risk back into the center of the market conversation. According to reports, the U.S. carried out strikes on Iranian targets after a U.S. Apache helicopter was shot down. Iran then responded with attacks in the region, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Trump's rhetoric has added to the sense that this is not a minor flare-up. Oil has moved higher, with Brent trading above $90 a barrel and, at one point, around $93.

The market has grown used to the idea that the Fed would eventually come to its rescue. But if inflation stays above target and oil remains elevated, the Fed's rescue kit looks limited. It can support growth, or it can fight inflation. Doing both at once becomes harder when geopolitics starts pushing up energy prices.

There is also a rotation under way beneath the surface. While technology has stumbled, more defensive and old-economy areas such as healthcare, consumer staples, real estate and parts of retail have held up better. The Dow has benefited from this shift because it contains more of the market's sturdy names: companies such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, McDonald's, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth and Home Depot. They may not inspire the same excitement as AI chipmakers, but in a nervous market, dull can become a luxury product.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: China's monthly and yearly inflation rates, along with the PPI; industrial production in Italy; in the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, monthly and yearly inflation rates, CPI, and EIA crude oil and gasoline stock changes, followed by the monthly budget statement; in Canada, the BoC interest rate decision and press conference. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.992

: 99.992 Gold : $4,140

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