The American stock market party is showing signs of a hangover. Tesla and IBM had poured the punch: trade tensions between Washington and Beijing spiked the bowl. Investors are starting to check their watches.

Tesla started the "Magnificent Seven" earnings season on a muted note. A revenue beat was not enough to drown out a profit miss, and shares slipped as if sobered by reality. IBM, once the technological oracle, offered its own downbeat sermon: a slowdown in its cloud business, enough to drag its shares lower and Wall Street's mood with it.

Together, these titans represent the uneasy paradox of American capitalism in 2025: companies that dominate benchmarks but struggle to dominate sentiment. As the S&P 500 flirts with record highs, investors are squinting at every footnote in the earnings reports, searching for justification in valuations that have drifted into the stratosphere.

IBM's troubles are instructive. For years, it reinvented itself as a "hybrid cloud" champion, the sort of jargon that soothes analysts and confuses everyone else. Yet its growth engine seems to have caught a chill. Investors, conditioned to expect quarter-on-quarter miracles, responded with a sell-off that felt like a disillusionment.

Tesla's predicament is different. Once synonymous with boundless innovation, it now faces the arithmetic of margins and demand. Elon Musk's "Magnificent Seven" cohort, those behemoths whose collective weight makes up a third of the S&P, have propped up markets all year. But the pedestal trembles when even one of them stumbles.

The index's reliance on so few names is a structural fragility Even a modest earnings miss can send tremors through portfolios now so concentrated they resemble a high-wire act without a net.

One bright spot came from the quantum realm. Shares of IonQ, D-Wave, and Rigetti Computing leapt after reports that the Trump administration was considering taking equity stakes in exchange for federal funding.

Elsewhere, energy stocks rose on new U.S. sanctions against Russian oil producers, while Honeywell and American Airlines delivered cheerier updates. Yet even these gains were tinged with geopolitical unease. The European Union, tightening the screws on Moscow's "shadow fleet", seemed to confirm that oil markets will remain a theatre of sanctions and counter-sanctions for some time.

If investors sound nervous, it's not only because of earnings. The statistical tap is still tuned off as the federal government shutdown is now three weeks deep. No jobless claims or housing figures to sink our teeth into. Friday's core CPI will be the only stat published in the foreseeable future, and is expected to stay at 3.1%.

Beyond Wall Street's spreadsheets, the world keeps rearranging itself. Canada promises “bold” risks to restart its sluggish economy. Unilever trims its corporate waistline, shedding ice cream to focus on beauty. In Paris, Kering finds solace as Gucci's glamour returns. And in Seoul, the Bank of Korea remains immovable at 2.5%, cautious amid global uncertainty.

It will be a busy day for corporate earnings, especially since Thursday is traditionally the busiest day of the week in this regard. Around 90 companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are expected to report, including Intel, T-Mobile US, Unilever, Thales, Dassault Systèmes, Roche, Blackstone, and Ford Motor.

Asia-Pacific was mostly down today. India (+0.7%) and Australia (stable) did rather well. Japan is consolidating heavily, down 1.4%, while South Korea lost 0.8%. The declines were more moderate in Hong Kong (-0.2%) and Shanghai (-0.6%). Europe is slightly bearish, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1%.

On today's agenda: business confidence in France; in the United States, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, new unemployment claims, and existing home sales, including GM existing home sales.

