Today's session had briefly looked as if it might build on Wednesday's rebound. Stocks had snapped a three-day losing streak, Europe had rallied sharply, oil had cooled, and Nvidia had done what Nvidia is now expected to do: report numbers so large they make normal corporate earnings look like a neighborhood bake sale. There was also the added excitement of a possible SpaceX IPO, with OpenAI not far behind, giving investors another reason to believe the technology boom still has plenty of fuel. Then Iran re-entered the picture.

A Reuters report said Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, ordered that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium not be sent abroad. That matters because moving enriched uranium out of Iran had been seen as one possible path toward easing tensions with the United States. By refusing that step, Tehran made a quick diplomatic breakthrough look less likely. Markets noticed immediately and futures went in the red.

Oil jumped. Brent crude rose nearly 2%, trading around $106.75 a barrel. Earlier optimism about U.S.-Iran talks faded. The 10-year Treasury yield rose again, reaching about 4.607%. The bond market has become the place where all of today's anxieties meet: inflation, government borrowing, energy prices, and doubts about how the Federal Reserve will respond.

Corporate news did not offer a clean escape hatch. Walmart slipped after maintaining its annual targets but forecasting second-quarter profit below expectations. The retailer is a basic gauge of the American consumer. If Walmart sounds cautious, investors should pay attention. Intuit gave another signal that the economy is not all sunshine and stock buybacks. The maker of TurboTax cut its annual revenue forecast for its tax-filing software and said it would reduce its full-time workforce by 17%. The company says it wants to invest in bigger bets, especially artificial intelligence.

Then there is Nvidia, which remains both a company and a market weather system. Its latest quarter was extraordinary: record sales and income, revenue above expectations, and an $80 billion share repurchase program. And yet the stock was roughly flat to slightly weaker in early trading. This says less about Nvidia's weakness than about investor expectations. The company has become so successful that merely being spectacular can feel slightly underwhelming.

There was one clear pocket of enthusiasm: quantum computing. IBM rose after a Wall Street Journal report said the Trump administration was preparing $2 billion in grants for nine quantum-computing companies, with IBM receiving $1 billion. GlobalFoundries, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and Infleqtion also rallied.

The tech IPO story also remains powerful. SpaceX has revealed new financial details ahead of what could be a massive listing, while OpenAI is also expected to move toward an IPO. The rivalry between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has become a market subplot of its own.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.360

: 99.360 Gold : $4,515

: $4,515 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $106.09 ( WTI ) $100.50

: $106.09 ( ) $100.50 United States 10 years : 4.6%

: 4.6% BITCOIN: $77,128

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: