The market is making history, but not everyone is invited. On Tuesday, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow all closed at record highs. The S&P 500 even finished above 7,600 for the first time. That sounds like a broad vote of confidence in the American economy. Look closer, though, and the picture is less democratic. A small group of technology and semiconductor stocks is doing most of the heavy lifting. The rest of the market is coming along, but more like a passenger than a co-pilot.

The big names in AI still take most of the space. Nvidia has launched new PC chips. Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise beat expectations. Alphabet is preparing to raise $80 billion to fund its AI ambitions. Broadcom reports after the close, and its results will be treated less like an earnings release and more like a health check on the entire AI trade.

Marvell is another example of how feverish the mood has become. Its shares jumped after Nvidia's Jensen Huang described the company as a possible future "trillion-dollar company." That is the sort of compliment Wall Street hears not as praise, but as a buy order. Broadcom has also been on a tear, rising sharply in recent sessions ahead of its results.

The market's dependence on a narrow slice of chip and infrastructure names should make investors pause. Since the spring rebound began in late March, the Nasdaq 100 has climbed far more than the equal-weighted S&P 500. In plain English: the average stock is doing fine, but the chosen few are doing the actual rowing.

And today, the water is choppier. Oil prices are climbing again after a fresh escalation between the United States and Iran. Brent crude moved close to $98 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate also rose. If the conflict keeps threatening shipping and energy supply, inflation may get another push just when investors had hoped it would calm down. The word stagflation is making a comeback.

Trump said Iran had agreed not to have a nuclear weapon, and some analysts still think a temporary deal remains possible: neither Washington nor Tehran has much interest in letting the conflict spiral further. However, anxiety is already spreading beyond crude. The dollar is stronger, helped both by safe-haven demand and by recent U.S. data showing job openings rose sharply in April. Treasury yields are moving higher, too. The 10-year yield is around 4.47%, while the two-year yield is just above 4.06%.

Today, investors are watching the ISM services index, S&P Global's manufacturing and services surveys, ADP private payrolls and the Fed's Beige Book. Friday's official jobs report looms even larger. If the labor market looks too hot, the Fed may feel more pressure to tighten. If it cools too much, investors will start worrying about growth.

In other news, private-market asset managers are under pressure after Switzerland's Partners Group capped withdrawals from an $8.6 billion private-equity fund. KKR, Blackstone, Blue Owl and Ares all fell in response. Investors should remain cautious: the private-market boom is not immune to liquidity problems.

GameStop, meanwhile, rose after reporting stronger quarterly revenue and announcing a $2 billion share buyback. That stock remains its own weather system, occasionally sunny, often strange, and never fully explained by conventional meteorology. Then there is SpaceX. Elon Musk's rocket company is reportedly preparing to price its IPO at $135 a share as it seeks to raise a record $75 billion. If successful, it could help reopen the market for giant private companies, with names such as Anthropic and OpenAI waiting in the wings.

Global signals are mixed. Asian markets have leaned into the technology rally, with Japan's Nikkei reaching another record and chip-related stocks surging. Taiwan also gained. Europe has been more cautious, weighed down by higher energy costs, tariff worries and weakness in autos and industrials, even as semiconductor names remain strong. A new OECD report added to the concern, warning that higher energy costs tied to the U.S.-Iran war could slow global growth by hitting consumers and businesses.

Tariffs are another complication. The White House is considering additional levies of 10% to 12.5% on imports from dozens of economies accused of benefiting from forced labor, though key exemptions would apply to energy, rare earths, agricultural goods, pharmaceuticals and aircraft parts. The moral principle appears firm, except where inflation might notice.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Australia's GDP growth rates YoY and QoQ; the S&P Global Services PMI in Spain and Italy; In the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, ADP Employment Change, Fed speeches by Barr, Goolsbee, and Logan, ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders MoM, and EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks Changes. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.352

: 99.352 Gold : $4,446

: $4,446 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $97.5 ( WTI ) $96.37

: $97.5 ( ) $96.37 United States 10 years : 4.48%

: 4.48% BITCOIN: $66,616

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: