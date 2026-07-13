The coming week will test whether Wall Street's rally can survive three things it does not particularly enjoy: expensive oil, stubborn inflation and very high expectations.

The second-quarter earnings season begins in earnest, with America's largest banks first in line. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup report on Tuesday, followed by Morgan Stanley and BlackRock on Wednesday. Their numbers will offer a broad reading of the economy, from consumer credit and trading activity to corporate dealmaking.

The expectations are hardly modest. Analysts surveyed by LSEG expect profits for companies in the S&P 500 to rise 23.7% from a year earlier. Much of that growth is concentrated in the businesses supporting the artificial-intelligence boom, including semiconductor manufacturers, computer-hardware suppliers and companies building the power infrastructure needed to keep data centers running.

That concentration has helped lift the S&P 500 by more than 10% this year. The index is now less than 1% below its record closing high from early June and has just completed a second consecutive weekly gain. It has done so despite violent swings in chip stocks and the return of geopolitical risks that markets had briefly decided were manageable.

The corporate calendar extends well beyond Wall Street's banks. Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth, GE Aerospace and Netflix are all due to report. There should be nowhere for weak demand to hide, though corporate executives will presumably give it their best effort.

The week's economic data could prove even more important. The US consumer-price index for June is due Tuesday, followed by producer prices on Wednesday and retail sales on Thursday. China will release second-quarter growth data overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh will also make his first monetary-policy testimony before Congress, appearing before the House on Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday. Investors will listen for any sign that the Fed is becoming more worried about inflation, particularly now that rising oil prices are complicating the picture. Markets are already pricing in at least one quarter-point interest-rate increase by the end of the year.

Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman are scheduled to speak on Monday, giving investors an early opportunity to search for small changes in wording and treat them as major policy revelations.

Against that crowded backdrop, Monday's session has begun with the return of two familiar sources of instability: semiconductor stocks and the Persian Gulf.

The United States and Iran exchanged missile and drone attacks over the weekend. Washington said it struck Iranian military facilities, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted US installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

Tehran has also declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again until "stability and calm" return. Iran is seeking to establish a permanent permit and fee system for ships using the waterway. US Central Command says its forces are prepared to protect commercial navigation.

The conflicting claims make it difficult to determine how freely ships are actually moving through the strait, one of the world's most important energy routes. Washington says it can preserve freedom of navigation. Tehran says the waterway remains closed. Traders reacted as usual: they assumed the situation was worse than officials admitted and priced in an additional risk premium.

Brent crude rose about 3.5% to about $79 a barrel on Monday morning, while West Texas Intermediate gained a similar amount to $73. The move is not yet an oil shock, but it is large enough to revive concerns that energy costs could keep inflation elevated and interest rates higher for longer.

The latest fighting has further undermined the interim agreement signed by Washington and Tehran in June. Donald Trump said last Wednesday that the arrangement was "over."

The renewed escalation has also overshadowed political developments elsewhere. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, without yet naming a replacement. In the United States, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a leading foreign-policy hawk and close Trump ally, has died suddenly at 71.

Back to markets, the latest selling has centered on memory-chip companies. Investors are questioning whether enthusiasm peaked with Friday's blockbuster US debut of SK Hynix shares. The stock fell 8.1% in US premarket trading on Monday after its Nasdaq listing.

South Korea remains the clearest example of how quickly excitement over AI can turn into vertigo. The KOSPI fell 7.6% last week, its third consecutive steep weekly decline, and has now lost 17.5% in three weeks. Yet it remains up 77% in 2026, which is either reassuring or evidence that the year has become detached from ordinary arithmetic.

The pressure reflects more than profit-taking. Higher oil prices threaten to raise inflation, which could keep bond yields elevated and make highly valued technology shares less attractive. Geopolitical tension is therefore colliding directly with the market's most crowded trade.

US index futures reflected that tension before the opening bell. The Dow was nearly flat, while the S&P 500 fell about 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 declined roughly 1.1%. The technology-heavy index was hit hardest because semiconductor stocks have become both the engine of the rally and its most obvious source of fragility.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.700

: 100.700 Gold: 4,073

Crude Oil (BRENT) : $77.30 (WTI) $72.65

: $77.30 (WTI) $72.65 United States 10 years : 4.57%

: 4.57% BITCOIN: 63,050

In corporate news:

Meta announces a major expansion of its Louisiana data center to reach 5 GW of computing capacity, representing an investment of more than $50bn.

Intel announces 5.7 billion USD AI-driven capital investment in Ireland.

Mastercard examines the sale of its UK payments subsidiary Vocalink, according to the FT.

PepsiCo and Suntory's joint venture opens a 300 million dollar plant in Vietnam.

Walt Disney's live-action Moana opens to 95 million dollars globally.

Apple is suing OpenAI for alleged theft of trade secrets, according to the WSJ.

Meta has abandoned its $2 billion deal to acquire Manus.

Philippine Airlines is reportedly set to order aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.

Delta Air Lines has returned to profit despite record fuel costs.

Ford and the Canadian trade union Unifor have reached an agreement in principle on a new collective agreement.

Fastenal bought back 650,000 shares in the second quarter.

Vulcan Materials is maintaining its quarterly dividend at US$0.52 per share, payable on 2 September.

Holtec Nuclear has filed its application for an initial public offering in the United States.

TSMC is to set up two advanced chip packaging plants in Chiayi, according to the Taiwanese minister.

Samsung Electronics has brought forward the start-up of its chip plant in Yongin to 2029.

Today's key earnings reports: HCL Technologies

Analyst recommendations: