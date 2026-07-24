Oil slipping back below $100 a barrel is enough to make Friday look calmer. U.S. stocks are set to stabilize after Thursday's sharp technology selloff, with the Dow leading the tentative rebound and the S&P 500 edging higher. The Nasdaq is barely moving after suffering its worst session in a month. Investors are dealing with three separate problems at once: an expensive technology sector, another round of tariffs and an oil shock that could complicate the Federal Reserve's job next week.

Tech remains the market's most immediate concern. Alphabet and Tesla did not simply disappoint investors with their latest results, they raised broader questions about how much money America's largest companies must spend to remain competitive in artificial intelligence, and when those investments will begin producing adequate returns. With Microsoft, Amazon and Meta reporting next week, Alphabet's rising capital expenditure is unlikely to be treated as an isolated case.

Intel offered some relief on Friday. Its shares rose after the chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue and profit above expectations, while announcing plans to increase investment over the next two years. Investors are increasingly distinguishing between companies investing from a position of strength and those asking shareholders to take a rather expensive leap of faith.

Oracle also gained after securing a Pentagon agreement worth nearly $7 billion over as many as 10 years. The contract will consolidate the Defense Department's on-premises software licenses with the company. American Express reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, while Verizon was also due to publish results. Financial and consumer stocks could help broaden Friday's recovery, particularly after weeks in which the market's direction has been dictated largely by a handful of technology companies.

Oil, however, remains the larger economic risk. Brent briefly moved above $100 on Thursday after Houthi fighters attacked two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea and Donald Trump threatened major military action against Iran and its allies. The United States has now completed 13 consecutive rounds of strikes against Iran. Central Command says the Strait of Hormuz remains open despite attacks by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, but an open shipping route is less reassuring when vessels and insurers have begun treating every journey as a geopolitical calculation.

Brent fell nearly 3% on Friday to around $98, while West Texas Intermediate retreated toward $90. The decline reflects the absence of a fresh escalation overnight rather than any durable improvement. Brent is still up almost 40% this month and more than 12% this week. Analysts at ING estimate that pressure on the Trump administration to seek de-escalation would rise sharply if Brent approached $120. Iran faces a different clock: how long it can withstand the loss of oil revenue under the U.S. blockade.

This is already feeding into the interest-rate debate. The dollar and Treasury yields eased on Friday but remained close to Thursday's highs. The 10-year yield hovered near 4.70%, after touching an 18-month high, while the dollar stayed near its strongest level in three weeks. Gold slipped below $4,100 as higher real yields made a non-yielding asset less appealing. Bitcoin, displaying its usual sensitivity to global disorder, rose modestly.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has replaced the expired 10% global levy with tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including Europe and China, based on their enforcement of forced-labor bans. The rates are lower and contain enough exemptions to limit the immediate impact on consumer prices, which explains the muted market reaction.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still heading for a second consecutive weekly decline, while the Dow is on course for its third. Friday may interrupt the selling, but oil near $100, bond yields near multiyear highs and technology valuations under review leave little room for sloppy earnings. A small rebound is welcome. It is also a fairly low bar.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the services and manufacturing PMIs in Japan; retail sales and PMIs in the United Kingdom; GfK consumer confidence and PMIs in Germany; PMIs in France and the Euro Area; the new housing price index in Canada; in the United States, PMIs and new home sales. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.435

: 101.435 Gold : 4,055

: 4,055 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 98.13 ( WTI ) 90.02

: 98.13 ( ) 90.02 United States 10 years : 4.69%

: 4.69% BITCOIN: 64,993

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