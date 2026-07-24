Tech remains the market's most immediate concern. Alphabet and Tesla did not simply disappoint investors with their latest results, they raised broader questions about how much money America's largest companies must spend to remain competitive in artificial intelligence, and when those investments will begin producing adequate returns. With Microsoft, Amazon and Meta reporting next week, Alphabet's rising capital expenditure is unlikely to be treated as an isolated case.
Intel offered some relief on Friday. Its shares rose after the chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue and profit above expectations, while announcing plans to increase investment over the next two years. Investors are increasingly distinguishing between companies investing from a position of strength and those asking shareholders to take a rather expensive leap of faith.
Oracle also gained after securing a Pentagon agreement worth nearly $7 billion over as many as 10 years. The contract will consolidate the Defense Department's on-premises software licenses with the company. American Express reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, while Verizon was also due to publish results. Financial and consumer stocks could help broaden Friday's recovery, particularly after weeks in which the market's direction has been dictated largely by a handful of technology companies.
Oil, however, remains the larger economic risk. Brent briefly moved above $100 on Thursday after Houthi fighters attacked two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea and Donald Trump threatened major military action against Iran and its allies. The United States has now completed 13 consecutive rounds of strikes against Iran. Central Command says the Strait of Hormuz remains open despite attacks by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, but an open shipping route is less reassuring when vessels and insurers have begun treating every journey as a geopolitical calculation.
Brent fell nearly 3% on Friday to around $98, while West Texas Intermediate retreated toward $90. The decline reflects the absence of a fresh escalation overnight rather than any durable improvement. Brent is still up almost 40% this month and more than 12% this week. Analysts at ING estimate that pressure on the Trump administration to seek de-escalation would rise sharply if Brent approached $120. Iran faces a different clock: how long it can withstand the loss of oil revenue under the U.S. blockade.
This is already feeding into the interest-rate debate. The dollar and Treasury yields eased on Friday but remained close to Thursday's highs. The 10-year yield hovered near 4.70%, after touching an 18-month high, while the dollar stayed near its strongest level in three weeks. Gold slipped below $4,100 as higher real yields made a non-yielding asset less appealing. Bitcoin, displaying its usual sensitivity to global disorder, rose modestly.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has replaced the expired 10% global levy with tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including Europe and China, based on their enforcement of forced-labor bans. The rates are lower and contain enough exemptions to limit the immediate impact on consumer prices, which explains the muted market reaction.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still heading for a second consecutive weekly decline, while the Dow is on course for its third. Friday may interrupt the selling, but oil near $100, bond yields near multiyear highs and technology valuations under review leave little room for sloppy earnings. A small rebound is welcome. It is also a fairly low bar.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: the services and manufacturing PMIs in Japan; retail sales and PMIs in the United Kingdom; GfK consumer confidence and PMIs in Germany; PMIs in France and the Euro Area; the new housing price index in Canada; in the United States, PMIs and new home sales. See the full calendar here.
- Dollar index: 101.435
- Gold: 4,055
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 98.13 (WTI) 90.02
- United States 10 years: 4.69%
- BITCOIN: 64,993
In corporate news:
- SpaceX limits future Falcon 9 bookings to focus on Starship development.
- Meta launches Seller, a new app providing sales and marketing tools for merchants.
- U.S. regulator says Tesla Model 3 door release does not warrant defect investigation.
- Johnson & Johnson skin drug receives positive opinion from EU regulator.
- NextEra Energy posts higher adjusted earnings and operating revenue in Q2, driven by higher sales and lower costs.
- Nvidia and Amkor strike a $1.5 billion chip packaging deal.
- Alphabet's heavy spending on AI infrastructure raises investor questions about future profitability.
- Intel forecasts Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.38 (vs. FactSet est. $0.27) on strong AI-driven server chip demand.
- Genmab and AbbVie say their lymphoma drug failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.
- Oracle wins a nearly $7 billion Pentagon contract for software consolidation.
- Lockheed Martin and RTX raise 2026 forecasts as the Pentagon looks to restock weapons.
- McDonald's maintains its quarterly dividend at $1.86 per share, payable Sept. 16.
- Charles Schwab maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.32 per share, payable Aug. 28.
- A General Dynamics unit wins a $127.1 million U.S. Navy contract for submarine systems.
- Newmont tops profit estimates on higher gold prices with Q2 revenue of $6.12B, below FactSet est. of $6.36B.
- Comfort Systems USA reports Q2 revenue rise.
- Ford Motor and Geely Auto form a Europe-focused vehicle joint venture.
- Super Micro Computer rolls out H15 servers using AMD chips for AI and cloud workloads.
- Main earnings of the day : American Express Company, NextEra Energy,, Verizon Communications, HCA Healthcare,, SLB, Comfort Systems USA,, The Hartford Insurance,.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 155 to USD 185.
- Netflix, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets reprend la couverture avec une recommandation d'achat et un objectif de cours réduit de USD 115 à USD 95.
- Rollins, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 70 to USD 45.
- Tapestry, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 163 to USD 152.
- Tesla, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 385.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 17 to USD 12.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 550 to USD 700.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 522 to USD 683.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: Wells Fargo maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 9 to USD 11.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 74 to USD 55.
- Csx Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 48 to USD 59.
- Intel Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 111.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 530 to USD 360.
- Lam Research Corporation: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 247 to USD 333.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 67.20 to USD 51.80.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 450 to USD 600.
- Pool Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 250 to USD 185.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 175 to USD 230.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 270 to USD 326.
- United Rentals, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target raised from 715 to USD 950.