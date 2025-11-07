US indices fell again on Thursday, weakened by fears of an economic slowdown, valuations deemed excessive and a sharp correction in artificial intelligence stocks.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday amid continued volatility. The S&P 500 fell 1.12% to 6,702.3 points, the Dow Jones fell 0.84% to 46,913.6 points, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.91% to close at 25,130 points.

The correction was particularly big in the technology sector, especially for stocks exposed to artificial intelligence. AMD plunged 7.27% and Palantir fell 6.84%, dragging the Nasdaq 100 down with them. These declines come amid growing mistrust of a possible "AI bubble" after several months of speculative rallying.

Individual stocks also had a turbulent session. DoorDash fell 17.45% after reporting lower-than-expected earnings, weighed on by higher operating expenses. Elf Beauty plummeted 34.95% after reducing its annual revenue and earnings forecasts, while Duolingo fell 25.49%, penalized by its strategy of prioritizing user growth at the expense of short-term profitability.

Conversely, Datadog soared 23.13% thanks to an upward revision of its forecasts, driven by sustained demand for cybersecurity. Snap also rose 9.77% after reporting higher-than-expected revenues and confirming a $400m partnership with Perplexity AI.

According to Bloomberg, semiconductor manufacturer Marvell Technology was approached by SoftBank for a possible takeover, news that boosted the sector at the end of trading.

The most eagerly awaited post-close release was from Airbnb. The short-term property rental group rose more than 4% after reporting strong growth in international bookings, confirming the resilience of tourism despite the economic slowdown. Added to this was the announcement of the postponement of GTA 6, causing Take-Two Interactive's stock to fall over 7%.

The US government's budget paralysis continues to complicate the economic reading of the markets. In the absence of official statistics, investors are turning to private data: according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, layoff announcements jumped 183.1% in October compared to September, their highest level for an October in more than 20 years.

These cuts are mainly attributed to cost reductions and internal reorganizations linked to the rise of artificial intelligence.

Finally, on the legal and commercial front, the US Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday regarding the legality of tariffs imposed under Donald Trump's presidency. Some judges raised the possibility of executive overreach, but no decision has yet been handed down.