US indices are trading slightly higher following reports of a potential agreement between Iran and the United States. Investors remain cautious, pending possible validation by Donald Trump. Wall Street is advancing timidly this Friday, after mentions of a potential deal between Washington and Tehran. According to several reports relayed by Iranian authorities, the text is now merely awaiting Donald Trump's signature. In this context, markets have adopted a wait-and-see attitude: the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are flat, while the Dow Jones is up 0.4%.

After initial optimism, investors now appear to be more cautious. Tehran believes that the next step depends exclusively on the United States. "The last 48 hours have shown that the fundamental question is no longer whether Iran will come to the negotiating table, but rather whether Washington is capable of abandoning its contradictory policy," the Islamic Republic stated through its embassy in Paris.



Meanwhile, a study published on Friday by the European Central Bank (ECB) highlights that the conflict in Iran could leave a "double scar" on Eurozone consumers. Already impacted by the consequences of the war in Ukraine, consumers are reportedly showing increased sensitivity to the economic repercussions of major geopolitical tensions.



On the corporate front, Dell is soaring nearly 27% after raising its revenue and profit forecasts for the current fiscal year on Thursday. The technology group continues to benefit from strong demand for its AI-dedicated servers.



This announcement is also boosting several sector peers, notably Super Micro Computer and Hewlett Packard, whose shares are up 12% and 13% respectively.



At the same time, NetApp is up approximately 30% following the publication of solid results for Q4 2026. The group has also unveiled an outlook deemed encouraging for FY 2027.