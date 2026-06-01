Markets are entering June with momentum. May ended strongly, with major U.S. indexes at record highs after a run helped by big corporate earnings, hopes that the Middle East conflict might eventually cool, and the continuing belief that AI will keep creating winners. Global stocks have also been carried by the same force. After a shaky April, the MSCI World Index rose sharply again in May, marking its strongest two-month stretch since the rebound after Covid. Investors are still following the money, and the money is still going into AI.

Nvidia remains the center of gravity. The company announced a new chip, due this fall, designed to bring AI features to laptops and desktops. The project is tied to a three-year partnership with Microsoft, which Nvidia's Jensen Huang described as an effort to reinvent the PC for the AI era. Nvidia and Microsoft shares moved higher before the opening bell, while some other chip and device names, including AMD, Intel, Qualcomm and Apple, were under pressure. This is because companies are being divided into two groups: those seen as essential to the AI buildout, and those that look like they may be left watching from the hallway.

This is not only an American story. South Korea's market has been lifted by its AI exposure, and Nvidia's presence there has only added fuel. LG Electronics jumped on expectations that Huang would meet with the chairman of LG Group. That may say less about LG's immediate earnings power than about the almost comic power of proximity to Nvidia.

Europe, by contrast, looks less plugged into the trade. That may change if large AI infrastructure investments take root. SoftBank is planning a much bigger push into AI-focused data centers in France, pledging a massive €75 billion in investments.

The conflict with Iran continues to weigh on investors' minds. The United States said it struck radar and drone sites in Iran after an American drone was shot down. Iran said it launched its own strike, and Kuwait reported intercepting incoming drone and missile fire. Donald Trump said Iran wants a deal, but no breakthrough came over the weekend. Brent crude climbed toward $94 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose above $90.

Friday's jobs report will be the main economic event. It comes ahead of Kevin Warsh's first policy meeting as Federal Reserve chairman, and at a time when traders are already pricing in a strong chance of a quarter-point rate increase before year-end. Inflation fears tied to higher energy costs make the labor market data even more important. A hot jobs number could strengthen the case for tighter policy. A weaker one might raise questions about how much strain the economy can take.

The week also brings several other useful signals. The final May manufacturing PMI is expected to hold steady, while the ISM services index is expected to improve slightly. Construction spending is also due. Central bank officials will be speaking before the Fed enters its blackout period on Saturday, and the Beige Book will offer a ground-level view of the economy.

In corporate news, Broadcom reports Wednesday, and investors will watch closely because it is the second-largest U.S. chipmaker by market value after Nvidia. Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike will add cybersecurity to the week's technology mix, while Hewlett Packard will offer a broader read on corporate demand. Dell's strong forecast last week has already helped keep attention on AI servers.

There are also deal stories that show confidence has not vanished. Taylor Morrison Home jumped after Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy the homebuilder for $6.8 billion in cash. Cadence Design Systems rose after launching an Nvidia-powered autonomous engineer for chip design. Micron crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time after a huge May rally. UBS analysts argue that the next phase of gains may depend on leadership moving beyond the mega-cap names, with more rotation inside equities and more frequent bursts of volatility as capital shifts around. That sounds right. A market led by a small number of giants can keep rising for a while, especially when those giants are producing real earnings. But for a rally to feel healthier, more companies need to participate.

This week will show whether investors can keep treating AI as the answer to almost every question. The jobs report, oil prices, Fed signals, and the latest developments in the Middle East will all push back against that story.

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